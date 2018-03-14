Oklahoma's Orlando Brown improves in 40-yard dash at pro day

Just two weeks after an NFL Scouting Combine workout that was roundly criticized as historically poor, Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown made significant strides, just two weeks later, at OU's pro day workout Wednesday.

Brown clocked a 5.65 40-yard dash, nearly a quarter-second better than the 5.85 he turned in at the combine in Indianapolis, per NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt. He also made improvements in the vertical jump (25.5 inches from 19.5), broad jump (6-10 to 7-5) and bench press (14 reps to 18 reps).

NFL coaches and scouts will be more interested in Brown's performance in position drills at pro day, however, as combine testing isn't considered as telling for offensive linemen as it is for skill positions. Brown (6-foot-8, 360 pounds) was an All-Big 12 performer at left tackle for the Sooners, a three-year starter for an OU offense that led the way to three consecutive conference titles.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday that if Brown performs within an "acceptable range" in position drills Wednesday, he could still be selected as early as the second round of the draft.

