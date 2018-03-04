Vita Vea ends NFL Combine workout with hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- A hamstring injury ended Vita Vea's 2018 NFL Scouting Combine performance a bit early, but not before the Washington Huskies' massive defensive tackle made a strong impression on NFL coaches and scouts.

Vea's early exit was reported by NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Vea ranked second among defensive linemen in the bench press event Saturday with 41 reps at 225 pounds. He then turned in a 40-yard dash of 5.10 seconds, outstanding for a player of his size (6-foot-4, 347 pounds). Entering the combine, he was rated the No. 9 player in the draft by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"When you look at the tape, he's making plays and being disruptive," said NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks. "You see comparisons to Haloti Ngata, and they're legitimate."

Vea missed out on the 20- and 60-yard shuttle runs, the vertical and broad jump, and the 3-cone drill. With Washington's pro day coming soon (March 10), Vea doesn't have much recovery time if he hopes to make up any of those drills at the Huskies' on-campus workout. He could also opt to wait and hold a private workout for clubs later in the draft season.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.