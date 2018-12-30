Baker Mayfield breaks rookie passing TD record

Baker Mayfield is alone atop at least one page of the NFL record book.

With three passing scores in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns quarterback surpassed Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson as the only rookie to throw 27 passing touchdowns.

Mayfield broke the record in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard pass to Antonio Callaway.

It was Mayfield's ninth game this season with at least two passing TDs.

Unlike Manning and Wilson, Mayfield did not start all 16 games in order to achieve this record. He started 13 games after taking over for an injured Tyrod Taylor just before halftime in Week 3.

Cleveland's offense turned around almost immediately upon the insertion of Mayfield in that game, a 21-17 win over the New York Jets, hit a lull before Hue Jackson was fired, and then reached its peak once offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens took over playcalling. Mayfield flourished under Kitchens, tossing 19 of his 27 touchdowns after Week 8.

Mayfield completed 23 of 42 passes for 376 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions against the league's No. 1 defense as the Browns lost to the Ravens 26-24 Sunday, ending their season at 7-8-1 after going 0-16 in 2017.