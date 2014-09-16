Around The NFL's Week 2 winners and losers

Carolina's staying power: Each year, we make preseason predictions. We know that five to six teams from the previous year usually won't make it back to the playoffs. Practically everyone had the Panthers as one of the teams to fall out of the mix, but they have picked up right where they left off. Their defense flies around and tackles well. Their passing game has been better through two weeks. The Panthers' two-game head start over New Orleans in the NFC South is significant.