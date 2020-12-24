Around the NFL: 2020 Week 16 Preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- preview every single game of Week 16, starting with the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints (3:39), Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions (9:21), and San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals (13:43). Later, Marc explains why he's worried about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (37:26). To wrap up the show, the guys talk the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team (1:27:01).
Move the Sticks Podcast: Week 16 Preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks where they preview Week 16 and welcome Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell.
Former Cowboys, Packers punter Ron Widby dies at 75
Former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers punter Ron Widby, who was a Pro Bowler and member of the Cowboys' 1971 championship season, died on Wednesday. He was 75.
Derek Carr (groin) improves to full participant in Raiders' Wednesday practice
Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) improved in participation status Wednesday, going from a limited participant in Las Vegas' Tuesday practice to a full participant Wednesday.
Jim Irsay: Colts are 'most complete team in the league'
The Indianapolis Colts sit at 10-4 and are in prime position for a playoff berth. While Indy isn't in line for a No. 1 seed, owner Jim Irsay believes his team could be the best squad in the NFL.
What to watch for in Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (6-8) take on Drew Brees and the host New Orleans Saints (10-4) on Christmas Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET from the Superdome in a game airing on NFL Network and FOX.
Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expected to interview for Texans HC job
Marvin Lewis is expected to interview for the Houston Texans head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday afternoon.
Dwayne Haskins fined $40K, stripped of captainship after violating COVID-19 protocol
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 after he was caught on video violating COVID-19 protocols, Ian Rapoport reported.
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says he's done dancing on logos pregame
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters Wednesday that he no longer plans to dance on logos before games this season.
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16
With a pivotal game against the Ravens up next, the New York Giants have yet to make a decision on Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) for Week 16. Plus, other injuries and roster updates we're monitoring on Wednesday.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on if he's done: When you 'play like poo', you deserve that talk
The Steelers have lost three games in a row and Ben Roethlisberger's struggles are a big reason why. The longtime Pittsburgh QB was asked about his recent play Wednesday.