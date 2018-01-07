Antonio Brown at full strength for divisional round

Brown's absence was incredibly noticeable in Pittsburgh's biggest game of the regular season when on the doorstep of a game-winning touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a surefire target to turn to. Instead, he attempted to force a pass over the middle, which was tipped and intercepted by the Patriots safety Duron Harmon. Had Brown been on the field during that sequence (and earlier, when Pittsburgh failed to convert when clinging to a small lead), that game very easily could have resulted in a win for the Steelers.