Andrew Luck's uncertain status; Richard Sherman landing spots

Staying put in Seattle is the most likely finale to the latest Sherman miniseries, considering that NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks are looking for trade compensation like a first-round pick or a good player and a pick, in addition to paying Sherman's $13.6 million salary in 2017. It could be difficult to find a team willing to go that far, but it also would be foolish to rule out the possibility. The Seahawks and Sherman have proven publicly they are willing to divorce if the right option comes along. This is not the healthiest stance to take in any marriage.