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Along with Haden, Browns open to Williams trade

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 05:49 AM
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Marc Sessler

Cleveland continues to dangle defensive backs as trade bait.

While the Browns remain open to dealing Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that veteran cover man Tramon Williams could also be had in a swap ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

While Haden -- signed through 2019 -- would net a decent draft pick, the Browns aren't likely to get much for Williams, the passing-down cover man who currently ranks as the team's lowest-rated cornerback, per Pro Football Focus.

While he can play the slot or outside, the 33-year-old Williams has shown his age this season against younger and faster pass-catchers.

Set to make $5.7 million in 2017, Williams certainly will be released in the offseason if the Browns can't find someone to hand over a late-round pick for his services by nightfall.

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