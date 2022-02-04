After tantalizing at Liberty, Malik Willis taking national stage at Senior Bowl

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze can't say he knew what he was getting with Willis.

Willis quarterbacked the Flames the last two seasons and led back-to-back bowl appearances in what were only the program's second and third years as a full-fledged, bowl-eligible member of the FBS. He racked up 5,107 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns in 23 games over two years with a throwing arm Auburn clearly wasn't sure he had, and he ran for 1,822 with another 27 scores.

But in 2019, when Willis had decided to leave Auburn to find a legitimate chance to play, Freeze only knew an SEC-caliber athlete like Willis would be two cuts above the average Flame. He didn't know if he'd be getting his next quarterback. He called then-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, whom he called his best friend in the coaching business, and got a rave review about Willis' character. What he couldn't get was enough film with which to evaluate him, because Willis had seen so little action at AU. Willis even sent Freeze tape of a private workout that showed some of the passing skills Freeze wanted to verify.

"There was very little tape at all on him, because all he did (at Auburn) was run zone read. You knew he could do that. I recruited him for about two weeks and he gave me this individual workout tape, and it showed some things you've got to do outside of the running game," Freeze said. "It gave me some confidence that he would be very good for us at quarterback."

Under a now-defunct NCAA transfer rule, Willis had to sit out the 2019 season at Liberty before becoming eligible to play in 2020. And while he didn't play a down that season, his first year on campus was transformational in multiple ways.

During a break between Senior Bowl interviews with NFL clubs, Willis acknowledged something he's having to own up to in those meetings: his attitude toward watching film at Auburn was at the root of his two-year stretch on the bench. He knew the playbook and the responsibilities of his position, but he took no real interest in studying defenses or the intricacies of other positions in the AU offense. It culminated with Malzahn informing him, following spring practice in 2019, that he would not even be considered in the quarterback competition. Malzahn didn't specifically say Willis' lack of commitment in the film room was the reason, but ...

"He didn't have to. I knew," Willis said. "I was so immature. I had just played really well in the spring game, but I learned the hard way that the spring game doesn't matter. I decided after that meeting that I had to be better, but I needed to find somewhere else to play and find someone to help me get where I needed to go."

He found that coach in Liberty offensive coordinator Kent Austin.

"He transferred in and was completely receptive to watching film from Day 1," Austin said. "But for him, it wasn't so much about putting in more time. He had to learn how to watch film. What to look for and why. It's not just about logging hours."

Physically, Willis arrived on campus at nearly 230 pounds, and he was accepting of strength coach Dom Studzinski's recommendation to reduce his body fat percentage. Eight months later, he'd cut his weight to a lean 208; with the four months he had left before his starting debut for the Flames, he added back some muscle mass and dialed in at a rock-solid 220 pounds.