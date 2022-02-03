2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: RB prospect on track similar to Jets' Michael Carter

1) QB prospect keeping sense of humor about knee concerns. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong insists his right knee feels fine, but he knows questions about it will persist as the draft process continues. After having cartilage repaired in a 2017 procedure that cost him his senior season at the high school level, Strong underwent another surgery last year to replace his own cartilage with that of a cadaver. One of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, Strong is refreshingly honest and even humorous about a procedure that will certainly draw high scrutiny from 32 medical teams during pre-draft evaluations.

"A joke I've been telling teams is, 'I've never jammed a finger, I've never rolled an ankle, but I've had two knee surgeries,' " Strong said. "Long story short, I got a tire change on cartilage."

Strong said the February 2021 surgery was supposed to have required a 12-month recovery, but six months later, he started the Wolf Pack's season opener against Cal and threw for 312 yards in a 22-17 win. His body has accepted the bone graft, he said, and he's fearless about whatever medical exams await him as NFL teams do their due diligence.

Strong's throwing arm stacks up well with the 2022 draft's top passers. His mobility was limited early in the season last year due to his recovery, but he still managed to average 348 yards and three TD passes per game, throwing just eight interceptions in 12 contests.

2) Draft's biggest prospect willing to make position change. Daniel Faalele won't be offended if NFL scouts view him as a guard at the pro level, and he's not necessarily looking to prove that the right tackle position he manned at Minnesota -- which would likely command more money over the course of his NFL career -- is where his future lies. At 6-foot-8 1/4, 387 pounds, Faalele just wants to prove he's a starter-caliber offensive lineman.

"I'll be glad to play whatever position. I just want to be on the field. That's been my goal," Faalele said. "I would've liked to have been developed more at other positions, but if I just get the right coaching and development, I can play at any (spot)."

Faalele arrival in the NFL will be the culmination of a unique journey in the sport. The Australia native only began playing football in 2016, and he used the Madden video game to help learn the game and its rules. At one point, he weighed more than 400 pounds, and he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The inexperience is a concern for scouts, to be sure, but it also foretells a higher ceiling as he develops. Faalele was coached to use a 45 set, which refers to a 45-degree angle to the line of scrimmage, at Minnesota. It helped him stay with speed rushers around the edge, but according to scouts, he was vulnerable to inside moves. He's new to the vertical set, a different pass blocking technique that would help him deal with inside and counter moves.

"I'm still trying to get the hang of it, working with (three-time Pro Bowler) Donald Penn in my pre-draft training," Faalele said. "Against live reps, it's hard. But I'm getting there."

3) Quick turnaround for Lions? Nobody can accuse Lions coach Dan Campbell of trying to buy extra time to turn his team around. It doesn't always take long to flip an NFL club's fortunes, and to Campbell, the Lions are no different.

"When I got to New Orleans in '16, they'd been 7-9 for a few years in a row," Campbell said. "Then they hit on some draft picks, man. Mike Thomas, and (Alvin Kamara), and (Erik) McCoy and (Marcus) Davenport and (Marshon) Lattimore, and (others). All the sudden, man, you draft well for a couple years, and you can totally flip the script. With what's already there, you add a couple free agents, and if you do it right in the draft, you can catch lightning in a bottle."

The Lions were 3-13-1 last season -- a far cry from the Saints' 7-9 starting point Campbell referred to -- but do have plenty of draft capital to get their rebuild started. Detroit holds the No. 2 overall pick of the draft, plus another first-rounder acquired from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.

4) All the measurables. The Lions coaching staff is getting a close look at one of the draft's more intriguing prospects in UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, who is the tallest corner at the Senior Bowl, measuring 6-3 3/8 on Monday. He has just two years of experience playing cornerback after a conversion from wide receiver, so there is still much for him to learn at a technique-heavy position. But his height and length (his arms measured the longest (33 1/2 inches) of any corner as well), are very rare for a corner. And his speed is blazing -- he was recorded an at an American squad-high 22.45 mph at Tuesday's practice. For a team that employs a lot of bump-and-run style coverage -- that's all he's known since his position switch -- he's a highly promising developmental option.

"Press coverage is my strength. At UTSA, we just played press and press-bail, we never played off-man," Woolen said. "... This is the best of the best here, and I want to prove I can play with them."

5) Family ties. Liberty QB Malik Willis can call on an uncle -- his mother's brother, former Carolina Panthers LB James Anderson -- for advice on life in the NFL any time he needs it. Willis said Anderson loves to play golf with him whenever possible, but generally doesn't offer advice unless asked. One area that he has counseled Willis on, however, is finances.