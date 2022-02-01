2022 NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett: 'Would be unbelievable' to be drafted by Steelers

Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

MOBILE, Ala. -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to look in their own backyard for Ben Roethlisberger's replacement, Kenny Pickett won't be hard to find.

Having spent his college career playing at Heinz Field, the home stadium for both Pitt and the Steelers, the quarterback prospect is keenly aware that Big Ben's former team is likely to be in the market for a passer in the 2022 NFL Draft. And getting an opportunity to be the Steelers' next quarterback would be a dream scenario for Pickett, one of the top QBs in the draft class.

"The possibility of getting drafted there, would be unbelievable," Pickett said on Tuesday at the Reese's Senior Bowl introductory news conference. "Pittsburgh's really my second home. That'd be kind of a dream that started once I got recruited to Pitt, and maybe now at the next level, so we'll see what happens."

Pickett will compete this week alongside most of the draft's top quarterback prospects with NFL scouts and coaches looking on -- Tuesday marks the first of three practices ahead of Saturday's annual all-star game (2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network). Other quarterbacks in attendance include North Carolina's Sam Howell, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, Nevada's Carson Strong, Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. Pickett led Pitt to an ACC championship last season, passing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

But his connection to the Steelers, who hold the draft's 20th overall pick, doesn't end with his experience at Heinz Field. Pickett's quarterback coach at Pitt, Mark Whipple, was Roethlisberger's first NFL quarterback coach with the Steelers. Whipple tutored Roethlisberger in his first three seasons with the Steelers, from 2004-2006.

"Obviously, Ben's a Hall of Famer. He had an unbelievable career," Pickett said. "He was coached by coach Whipple, which is pretty cool, to be coached by coach Whip. A lot of things that he taught Ben, he's been teaching me these past three seasons at Pitt."

The task of replacing Roethlisberger is a daunting one for a club that hasn't had to deal with turnover at the quarterback position in nearly two decades. Backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins figure to get their chance, but with general manager Kevin Colbert approaching his final NFL draft with the club, a successful long-term starting quarterback out of the draft would be an ideal parting gift from Colbert to Steeler Nation.

One question Pickett will look to answer in the draft process relates to his hand size, but he won't have his hand measured in Mobile. Scouts generally prefer quarterback prospects to have hands measuring at least nine inches for ball security reasons, particularly those who play in cold-weather cities. Scouts have previously measured his hands below the 9-inch mark, and he's doing stretching exercises on his hand, due to a double-jointed thumb that affects his measurement, in advance of the NFL Scouting Combine.

But playing at Heinz Field, of course, means there is no shortage of Pickett game film for NFL clubs to evaluate him in cold-weather conditions.

"The good news is I played in Pittsburgh. Anyone that's been to Pittsburgh knows it's not the nicest place to play in October and November, so I have experience playing in tough weather," Pickett said.

And he wouldn't mind staying there as a pro.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

Related Content

news

East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: Could UCLA's Kyle Philips be the next Hunter Renfrow?

Bill Smith spotlights six standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Could UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips be the NFL's next Hunter Renfrow? Which quarterback is turning heads in Las Vegas?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects stood out against all-star competition in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl? Jelani Scott spotlights five takeaways from the game.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five standouts from HBCU Combine

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the 2022 HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama, this weekend. Cameron Wolfe highlights five draft prospects who helped themselves at the event and provides a look at some perspective from NFL legends who were in attendance.
news

2022 Senior Bowl preview: Five burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl is loaded with top draft prospects, particularly at the quarterback position. Chase Goodbread spoke to NFL scouts about five of the biggest questions they'd like to see answered in Mobile, Alabama.
news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL on Friday released the list of 73 players granted special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

With the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, the order for all three of Philadelphia's first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.
news

2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl just around the corner, Chad Reuter provides a look at 10 NFL draft prospects who he expects to shine at the annual all-star game. Which QB will be on the rise after a week in Mobile, Ala.?
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who suffered a knee injury this week in the national title game, announced his intentions for the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft order: 30 of 32 first-round picks locked in; Chiefs hold 30th overall selection

In the wake of Championship Sunday, 30 of the first-round slots are set for the 2022 NFL Draft. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

Jaguars secure No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The top of the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, with the Jaguars securing the first overall pick on a wild final day of the 2021 regular season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW