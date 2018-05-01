AFC East draft grades: Jets finally get their man in Sam Darnold

» Round 1: (No. 7 overall) Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming; (16) Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech.

» Round 3: (96) Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford.

» Round 4: (121) Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State.

» Round 5: (154) Siran Neal, S, Jacksonville State; (166) Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech.

» Round 6: (187) Ray-Ray McCloud, WR, Clemson.

» Round 7: (255) Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina.





The top pick here generates the most buzz, but I'm in the group that thinks he doesn't end up panning out, due to multiple red flags too often covered up by a rare arm. My opinion on Allen's fate aside, the potential is still there, and Buffalo didn't have to move into the top four to take him. It was just one of many maneuvers made by GM Brandon Beane, who's attempting to quickly reshape Buffalo's roster in his image. His efforts saw their best two additions come in the next two picks: Edmunds and Phillips, who both bring Day 1-starter potential. Phillips, a 1-technique who could also slide out to the 3 in Buffalo, is the ideal replacement for Kyle Williams, who's close to retirement. McCloud is a guy who didn't get a ton of looks at Clemson, but had a solid NFL Scouting Combine workout and could end up being a late-round value guy.