2022 Senior Bowl preview: Five burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

1) Can anyone in the quarterback field break out of the pack?

With the notable exception of Ole Miss fourth-year junior Matt Corral, the top quarterback prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft will all be competing in Mobile: North Carolina's Sam Howell, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Nevada's Carson Strong and Liberty's Malik Willis. That presents a huge opportunity for clubs that appear in need of a new face at the position -- the Steelers, Broncos, Panthers, Washington Football Team and Saints probably chief among them -- to evaluate what will be a strong overall representation of this draft's QB class. But while the top quarterback in the last few Senior Bowls has been relatively clear from the outset -- Mac Jones last year, Justin Herbert in 2020, Daniel Jones in 2019 -- this year's group enters the practice week as a more muddled picture. There's a lot of money to be made for the QB who emerges as the most desirable, and the Senior Bowl could provide the inside lane in that race if one outperforms all others.

2) How will Sam Howell respond to adversity?

One scout familiar with Howell's career at North Carolina graded his accuracy and ball placement very highly, but noted he has a tendency to get flustered and press after a mistake, sometimes resulting in another. Along with accuracy, Howell checks the box when it comes to running skills and toughness -- two things that aren't so easy to assess in the Senior Bowl practice week because quarterbacks are protected from contact. Poise, however, is on display. How Howell performs immediately following a bad play will be among the key things to watch with one of the draft's top quarterback talents.

3) Just how big is Daniel Faalele, and is he a tackle or a guard?