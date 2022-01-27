2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

2. Iron sharpens iron. Having the opportunity to cover a multi-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an NFL legend in one offseason would be a dream come true for any college defensive back. Meet American Team defensive back and Jackson State alum CJ Holmes, who will be able to tell scouts, coaches, and his grandkids about his experience covering Jarvis Landry﻿, Stefon Diggs and Terrell Owens before the 2021 fall season.

"Exhilarating, man," said Holmes of the chance to line up across from T.O. "A whole bunch of adrenaline running, that's a real legend right there. Just lining up against him, having that confidence to even tell him to line up and do it, that was very fun for me. I thank him for even taking on that challenge of facing me and doing a couple reps with me."

Their face-off may seem unbelievable to those who saw Holmes walk on as a freshman at JSU and eventually become an all-conference level talent. But it shouldn't. The 6-foot-1 DB's inclination to be a "people person," traits instilled in him through his church upbringing, and desire to improve mentally and physically have prepared him for this moment. The challenge of facing guys like Diggs and Landry gave him yet another valuable, up-close learning experience.

"Jarvis and Stefon helped me a lot," he said. "We were doing shadow drills and one-on-ones, they were just helping me realize what pro receivers like to do, not to be so quick at the line to lunge or jam, because those guys know, they're coming to the line with a plan. Most college receivers, they just come up and react, most guys in the pros, they come out with a plan, so just learning from them was very valuable for me, in my opinion. I appreciate them, for real."

After the spring 2021 season was shortened due to COVID-19, the star-studded drills served as a warmup for Holmes' senior season: an 11-2 SWAC title-winning campaign under second-year head coach Deion Sanders. Known as "Coach Prime," the Pro Football Hall of Famer's arrival at the Mississippi-based HBCU had a ripple effect that continues to be felt well beyond the campus' limits. Count Holmes among those who learned a thing or two from one of the game's most accomplished and charismatic figures.