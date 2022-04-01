2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Date, time, location, top prospects and more

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 05:39 PM

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will run for three days from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

  • Day 1 of the draft (Round 1) will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28.
  • Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29.
  • Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, April 30.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year's draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas -- the home of the Raiders. Las Vegas was originally set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event being made virtual and, as a result, Las Vegas will get another chance at hosting with this year's draft.

How many rounds will there be in the draft, and how many picks?

There will be a total of seven rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft. Each of the 32 teams is initially awarded one pick per round, after which the NFL adds compensatory picks. Overall, there will be 262 players selected over the three days.

What is the draft order?

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, followed by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. While the draft order could change if teams make trades, the Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently tied for the most selections (12). In addition, seven teams have multiple picks in the first round, including the Eagles, who currently hold three selections (Nos. 15,16 and 19).

Who are the top prospects?

Some of the players expected to be drafted early in the first round include Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu, among others. Among the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class are Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss's Matt Corral and Pittsburgh's QB Kenny Pickett. Check out Bucky Brooks' latest Top 5 Prospects by Position and Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospect Rankings, as well as all of NFL.com's mock drafts, for more info on the 2022 draft class.

For more information on all things related to the draft, click here.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

With a frenzied first few waves of free agency in the books, Dan Parr highlights the top three 2022 NFL Draft needs for all 32 teams.
news

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says he's 'ahead of schedule' in ACL rehab, hopes to be ready for training camp

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams spoke with NFL Network's James Palmer at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday and revealed he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 50 best prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft has 45 players changing spots, including each of his top four quarterbacks. Check out all of the movement, from 1 to 50.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Quarterback prospect-team fits after free agency frenzy

After a momentously active beginning to the free agency period, Gil Brandt scans the NFL landscape to find strong team fits for some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
news

Top LB prospect Damone Clark undergoing spinal fusion surgery, likely to miss 2022 season

LSU's Damone Clark, one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, is undergoing spinal fusion surgery on Thursday and is likely to miss the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Ohio State pro days

Did Matt Corral rise to the occasion on Wednesday with QB-needy teams in attendance for his highly anticipated workout? Nick Shook provides five takeaways from the Ole Miss and Ohio State pro days.
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

Bucky Brooks revisits his ranking of the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects at each position. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from Liberty QB Malik Willis, Texas A&M pro days

Did Liberty QB Malik Willis help his 2022 NFL Draft stock on Tuesday? Dan Parr provides five takeaways from the Liberty and Texas A&M pro days.
news

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand measures larger at pro day than at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's hand size -- a hot topic this draft season -- increased in the few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo suffered Achilles tear at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top talents in the 2022 NFL Draft, is facing a long road to recovery after suffering an Achilles tear during his pro-day workout on Friday.
news

Michigan edge-rusher prospect David Ojabo injured at pro day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered an injury Friday at the Wolverines' pro day.
