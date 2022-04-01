2022 NFL Draft: Date, time, location, top prospects and more

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft will run for three days from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.

Day 1 of the draft (Round 1) will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28.

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, April 30.

How can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Where is the 2022 NFL Draft?

This year's draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas -- the home of the Raiders. Las Vegas was originally set to host the 2020 NFL Draft, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to the event being made virtual and, as a result, Las Vegas will get another chance at hosting with this year's draft.

How many rounds will there be in the draft, and how many picks?

There will be a total of seven rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft. Each of the 32 teams is initially awarded one pick per round, after which the NFL adds compensatory picks. Overall, there will be 262 players selected over the three days.

What is the draft order?

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, followed by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. While the draft order could change if teams make trades, the Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently tied for the most selections (12). In addition, seven teams have multiple picks in the first round, including the Eagles, who currently hold three selections (Nos. 15,16 and 19).