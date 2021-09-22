2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Did you know DK and Tyler Lockett both had 11 targets on Sunday? Tyler kind of had a better game, which is kind of like saying In-n-Out is better than Five Guys. Everyone knows this. But there are times when Five Guys might do the trick. Not really, but it’s the best analogy I could roll with at the moment. But you can’t be targeted that much consistently and not come through. Love the matchup this week against the Vikings. Now, Tyler is the guy that you want. But this is a clear play DK game. The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers this season. The Seahawks need to get more creative with DK. Not what you wanted when you drafted him so early, which is why you need to watch Fantasy Live before the season. Sorry, that was mean. I was huge on A.J. Brown, so I’m not infallible. The point is, you can play DK this week.