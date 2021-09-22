2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I know you might see the defending Super Bowl champions and feel like that is a bad matchup, but the Bucs have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year. Weird considering they returned every defensive starter, at least I heard that. You might have also heard that Kupp has breakfast every morning with Matthew Stafford. What you might not know: Kupp is also wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey. I’m joking, I think. I’m not joking about starting Kupp however. The biggest key (for real) is that he averaged 4.4 yards of separation on his 11 targets. He also had 11 eight targets with at least 3-yards of separation, which Kupp turned into eight receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Things have gone so poorly for Brown recently that his family is making jokes about him. (Which is mean). He’s a player I was certainly excited about coming into this season, and I’m not going to dwell on the start here. I do like he was targeted 17 times by Ryan Tannehill. Derrick Henry's great performance against the Seahawks should start to open things up for this passing attack. I’m willing to go back to Brown this week. Don’t overreact, he’s going to be just fine. The Colts have had trouble stopping opposing receivers, making this the perfect spot for that to happen.
You added Moore on your fantasy team this week, you might as well make the full commitment and start him. Otherwise, that’s just mean. I mean, you don’t go to the Gap and purchase a new pair of joggers and just leave them in your closet. You wear them. Especially on TV, even though people are going to make fun of you because they are boomers and don’t know fashion. But Moore has more targets than DeAndre Hopkins this year. And while Moore had great success in some breakdown plays last week against the Vikings, the matchup is too good to pass up this week.
Did you know DK and Tyler Lockett both had 11 targets on Sunday? Tyler kind of had a better game, which is kind of like saying In-n-Out is better than Five Guys. Everyone knows this. But there are times when Five Guys might do the trick. Not really, but it’s the best analogy I could roll with at the moment. But you can’t be targeted that much consistently and not come through. Love the matchup this week against the Vikings. Now, Tyler is the guy that you want. But this is a clear play DK game. The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers this season. The Seahawks need to get more creative with DK. Not what you wanted when you drafted him so early, which is why you need to watch Fantasy Live before the season. Sorry, that was mean. I was huge on A.J. Brown, so I’m not infallible. The point is, you can play DK this week.
I mean, make sure you keep track of the injury report. But with Jarvis Landry on IR, if OBJ is active and ready I’m not going to hesitate to get him into the lineup. The Bears defense has been giving up some big plays as if Chris Conte is back there haunting the secondary again. I hope this isn’t something that becomes a trend that lasts for the entire season, but I do expect the Browns to take their chances. I mean, they watch tape, right? You’d be foolish not to take some chances against the Bears.
Sit 'Em
Callaway was the most-hyped thing since the original Suicide Squad movie and has been just about as disappointing. He’s had just 22 receiving yards on the season. Not only is he somebody you can’t start, but if you’re looking to make room on your roster, you can probably go ahead and release him. And if you do hang on to him, you might as well go ahead and drop him.
I had Cephus listed as a sit last week and he went out to open the scoring with a touchdown Monday night. Just about my luck. He didn't have a monster game or anything, but he did play well. I was very excited for all of you who love to point out when I’m wrong on Twitter, however, I’m still not convinced that you need to have him in your starting lineup every week.
I’m sure Golladay ends up on a ton of starts lists because of the plus matchup against the Falcons. It makes sense. I fully support you in those endeavors. I’m not going to play that game. Sterling Shepard is the guy who has stepped up with Golladay on the team. But I’m having a hard time going with Golladay moving forward -- even in these really good matchups.
The thing that really disturbs me about Chark this week is that he was targeted just four times in a game when the Jaguars were trailing. I mean, we’re counting on garbage time in some of these games for the Jaguars. Marvin Jones (11) and Laviska Shenault (7) are the pass-catching targets I would go with for the Jaguars.
I know, you weren’t going to start him anyway. But I really wanted to point this out because it’s amazing. Gage didn’t have any receptions in Week 1. Then he was targeted six times in the Falcons loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, but only finished with five receptions for 28 yards. I mean, that’s still 7.8 fantasy points, which is kind of crazy and again goes to show why many of you need to be playing half-point PPR.