2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
This has been pretty tough stretch for Zach Wilson going up against Bill Belichick and then going up against Vic Fangio and his defense this week. And there is going to be a time when you’re going to want to avoid putting up your defense against the Jets. This is not that week.
The Patriots looked great last week against Zach Wilson, and yes, it was Belichick going up against a rookie quarterback, which is always going to be a disaster -- for the rookie quarterback. But those of you who picked up the Patriots last week are great for this week, too. I feel like Jameis is sort of not as great as he was in Week 1. Not as bad as he was last week.
The Lions have looked great. Well, in garbage time against the 49ers. And in the first half against the Packers. Although that was the fifth time the Lions have led a primetime game at the half against the Packers -- and ended up losing. I expect this to be another tough game against the Lions.
I’m still a huge fan of Trevor Lawrence and feel like the Jaguars have their quarterback of the future. But at the same time, they really aren’t playing well at the moment. And opposing defenses should be fired up against them. Trust me, if gives me no pleasure to report that. Not in the least.
I’m a Taylor Heinicke guy. I really am. I thought bringing in Ryan Fitzmagic to give him some time to develop was a good move. But now he’s being thrust into it. And I expect him to play well. But still, when you have a defense like the Bills going up against a developing quarterback, I really like that play.
You know, I almost had them as a sit. And to me, I’m not sure if the quarterback really makes a difference. I don’t believe the Titans are going to be a dominant defense. But the Colts have allowed opposing defenses to score the eighth-most points against them this year, so they could be a worthy stream.
Sit 'Em
The Chargers defense sure is different with Derwin James. But going on the road to play the Chiefs in a hostile road environment is an easy decision for me. DSTs going against the Chiefs have scored the third-fewest points on the season.
Opposing defense have scored just three points against the Seahawks this year. You might have seen, but Russell Wilson has been out there killing it this season so it might best to avoid the Seahawks for the time being. Though, if this mirrors last year, this could change as the season moves forward, but not now.
Ditto for the Vikings on the other side of this game. You don’t want to be starting defenses against the Vikings at the moment, either. Kirk Cousins is apparently the best quarterback on the planet at the moment. Well, he’s not. It just feels that way. But let’s just say that I’m going to be avoiding both teams this week. How about that?
Here’s a fun stat, the Eagles have allowed less points to opposing DSTs than the Cowboys this season (3 to 3.50). So we can say to avoid both defenses on this one. I’m not going to make the poor producer have to code up both the Eagles and Cowboys like I did with the Vikings and Seahawks. So let’s just say don’t roll into your Monday night matchup looking for a defense and then having to rely on either one of these two defenses.