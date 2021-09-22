2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

What do you want from me? He was good against the Seahawks. Threw for a ton of yards. It’s just that Derrick Henry was being supes selfish and scoring all of those touchdowns on his own. That’s all right though. To have Tannehill be just fine in the first couple of weeks while they are grooving with another offensive coordinator, it’s not that big of deal. Well, if you’re 0-2 in your fantasy league, then I guess you would beg to differ. But here’s the thing: Tannehill wasn’t great against the Colts last year (Henry had a three touchdown game against the Colts last year). You might not be in a position to sit Tannehill this week given injuries and other things going on. But I would consider benching him if you get the chance. Of course, this will be the thing that ignites a 38-point game from him. But I’m good with it.