2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

The Chiefs have been very difficult against opposing kickers this year. That comes off as a mild surprise for me. Still, I’m starting to get concerned about Justin Herbert this week, too. This is going to be his first real test in an outdoor environment and it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. I mean, his performance against teams like Auburn are why we were concerned about him coming into the league. I know this was less about the kicker, but if the Chargers offense struggles, this could be an issue.