2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions.
Start 'Em
This might seem like we are picking on my friends in Duval County. But I’m just trying to keep it real here. The Jaguars have allowed the second-most fantasy points to kickers this season. I have to call that out when I see it. Just like you would want me to say Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega was one of the best matches I’ve seen in a while. And I’m writing this on Tuesday morning before Dynamite even goes on the air. I’m that confident.
Bass would have qualified for the “Butker Rule” with five extra points. The one negative (and it’s kind of big) is the missed field goal. That takes it from a “meh” game to a “I can live with this” performance. Bass has a great opportunity to bounce back this week against the Football Team that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing kickers this year.
Going back to Bass, he did kick a lot of extra points. And the Raiders offense has been pretty great this season, too. But I love my dome kickers and Carlson has been one of the most reliable on the season. He’s made all six of his extra points this season. I know he will have some tough games on the road in Denver and Kansas City, but Daniel is becoming an automatic start for me.
Obviously he hasn’t been the MVP that we wanted him to be this season. But Younghoe is still a solid kicker. Blame the Falcons for not putting him in enough of a position to succeed. I know we have the smallest of sample sizes, but the Giants have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. And if I’m being straight with you, I’m just looking for to reassure myself on starting him.
Sit 'Em
Last week, I told you all that Aaron Rodgers was going to be back and even predicted his stat line. So this isn’t about being a hater or anything. But why I am the only person who remembers how badly the 49ers destroyed the Packers two years ago. Both in the regular season and the NFC Championship Game. I’m not benching Rodgers (I am actually for Tom Brady). But at least I can bench the kicker to feel better about myself.
The Chiefs have been very difficult against opposing kickers this year. That comes off as a mild surprise for me. Still, I’m starting to get concerned about Justin Herbert this week, too. This is going to be his first real test in an outdoor environment and it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. I mean, his performance against teams like Auburn are why we were concerned about him coming into the league. I know this was less about the kicker, but if the Chargers offense struggles, this could be an issue.
You know my rule on dome kickers on the road. You have to be Younghoe or Reed Blankenship before I would even consider it. But I don’t have high hopes for the Saints offense on the road this week. Not against Bill Belichick. Who, and this seems weird, might be sneaky good this year. I know, they beat the Jets and I should chill. But I feel like this is a pivotal week for both the Saints and Patriots. And New England has been tough on kickers so far.
Starting kickers at Pittsburgh is always dicey for me. And I’m curious to see how the Bengals defense responds this week after what happened in Chicago. Obviously, the Bengals put up a lot of points in the closing minutes and that’s great and all. But the offense kind of sputtered. I’m not benching Ja'Marr Chase. But the kicker? You know it.
Bullock booted the winner against the Seahawks last week! And your reward is going on to my sit column. I’m sorry, I’m looking for the Titans to score just five touchdowns this week with no field goal attempts. Still, I’m always a little hesitant to pick-up guys who were just free agents a week ago, which was the case with Bullock who replaced Mike Badgley. Still, he’s somebody to watch because he could be awesome this season if he develops some consistency.