2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

Here is another guy the internet is ready to bury, like the Rock did when Booker T first showed up during the invasion angle back in the day. Though in fairness, he did the same thing to Chris Jericho. But the "Demo-God" was able to push through that and reinvent himself like 10 times over during the past 20 years. Here’s my thing with Gibby. He’s played really well. Having J.D. McKissic take the touchdown that probably should have gone to Gibson can be a little disappointing. But -- and I hate to ask -- have you even played fantasy football, bro? These things happen periodically. Unless you’re like CMC or Travis Kelce﻿, the scores can be volatile. The Bills have allowed the third-fewest points to RBs, this one is risky for sure. I’m going back in, however.