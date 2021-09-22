Start Em Sit Em

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 09:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'Em

Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Denver Broncos · TE
New York Jets
New York Jets
2021 · 0-2-0

Fant didn’t really take charge in Duval against the Jaguars, those honors went to ﻿﻿Courtland Sutton﻿﻿ who looked great. But Fant did have four grabs for 33 yards and a touchdown. Sutton is still going to factor in the mix, but Fant is still a tight end that needs to be started week-to-week. The Broncos could again get out to a big lead early which changes the game script, but that’s not enough to keep me from starting Fant.

Logan Thomas
Logan Thomas
Washington Football Team · TE
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 1-1-0

Some of you folks need to gather some perspective. Like that dude on Twitter who called Logan a bust after he scored 12 points in Week 1, and just under 10 against the Giants. We love him because ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ targeted him heavily in two games last year. And Logan was third on the team in targets against the Giants. The Bills aren’t a great matchup, but I’m still confident Logan will be one of the most targeted FT pass catchers in this game.

Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles · TE
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2021 · 1-1-0

Goedert had a solid Week 1, and not so much last week. But look for him to be productive in a good matchup. The Cowboys have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends on the young season. And it could have been more had Jared Cook’s touchdown not be taken away because of a penalty (A call going against the Chargers? How unheard of!). High-scoring game is anticipated here, so I’d feel pretty confident rolling with Goedert this week.

Jared Cook
Jared Cook
Los Angeles Chargers · TE
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 1-1-0

I’m not 100 percent sure, but I’m starting to get a little concerned about ﻿Justin Herbert﻿. Not enough to keep me away from any of the Chargers starters, including Cook who has a decent matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the 10th-most fantasy point to tight ends this season.

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · TE
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2021 · 2-0-0

I was just saying last week that we can’t count on Gronkowski to score two touchdowns every week. But maybe we can. Let’s keep the momentum going. This isn’t a great matchup, but I don’t care because Tom Brady. And the Rams have allowed the third-most red zone targets to tight ends this season. And honestly, if Tom Brady wants to again give Gronk two touchdowns, I’m sure not going to be upset with that.

Sleepers: ﻿Cole Kmet﻿ at Cleveland Browns; ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ vs. New Orleans Saints; Gerald Everett at Minnesota Vikings.

Sit 'Em

Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Miami Dolphins · TE
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2021 · 2-0-0

I really take this one personally because I was a huge advocate of Gesicki during draft season. And Gesicki hasn’t been great. Hell, let’s be blunt, he’s been awful. In my league of record, I’m so thankful I was able to grab Gronk off the waiver wire in Week 1, so it’s been less painful. I’m almost to the point where you can release Gesicki. I’m sure many of you are there already.

Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Cowboys · TE
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2021 · 1-1-0

Schultz was huge in Week 1. Fine, he was relatively big sized with six targets in Week 1. But he saw a significant drop-off in Week 2 against the Chargers. The Eagles aren’t great against tight ends. They aren’t the worst, either. I expect this to be an ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ bounce-back game, so I’m going to keep Schultz on the bench. Or more likely, the waiver wire.

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
New England Patriots · TE
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2021 · 1-1-0

We haven’t seen a lot of traction from either of the Patriots tight ends this season. I kind of wish we could just play Tight End Patriots with a combination of the two. But for right now, neither one of those players are start-worthy. I still lean to Jonnu but feel that’s more draft bias than anything else.

Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron
Pittsburgh Steelers · TE
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2021 · 1-1-0

Ebron has done nearly nothing this season, with 19 yards on only one reception in the opener. And then he went full bagel in Week 2 against the Raiders. He was targeted twice, but nothing. Rookie Pat Freiermuth caught four of his targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox
Buffalo Bills · TE
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2021 · 1-1-0

Don’t you dare be point-chasing with Dawson. And sure, I’ve wanted him to be the next Gronk over the past couple of years, but it’s just not going to happen. He’s best-suited for That Helps No One. The Football Team has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this year. But I can’t, in good conscience, recommend the Dawson. Even though I love him.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

Adam Rank breaks down which players you should start and which ones you should sit for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL fantasy football season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW