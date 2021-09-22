2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

John Harbaugh made the Baltimore Ravens a legit championship team, all by asking ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ if he wanted to go for it on fourth down. And make no mistake, Harbaugh had already made up his mind to go for it. He just wanted to hear his quarterback say that he wanted to go for it, too.

And you knew Lamar was going to say yes. He's a competitor. A former MVP and Hesiman Trophy winner. There was no doubt that he was going to say yes. And by doing so, they became a championship team on that one play.

And I know they were 14-2 a few years back. The No. 1 overall seed. But they needed this win. They needed to finally break that glass ceiling. That glass ceiling being, of course, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because the Ravens could have gone 14-2 (well, they can't because of the 17th game this year, but you know what I mean), it wouldn't have mattered if they hadn't beat the Chiefs. It's a lot like in wrestling. To be considered part of the main event scene, you had to, you know, beat an actual main event player.

That had dodged the Ravens for some time.

Think of it this way. We take Christian as a viable player for Kenny Omega's title, because he's beaten Kenny Omega in the past. Bryan Danielson looks like a viable contender because he's won a title in the past. The Ravens haven't been there yet. But they sure seem like a credible contender now. All by making the bold move to go for it on fourth down to seal the win.