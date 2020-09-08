2020 AFC win-total projections: Patriots second in AFC East

Ceiling: 9.5

Floor: 6.7





The fit between head coach Kevin Stefanski's play-calling style and Baker Mayfield’s profile has a lot of upside (I wrote about it when training camps were just getting underway). Play-action production helps drive Mayfield's projection to connect for 25 or more touchdowns in 60 percent of simulations. While my model is high on Nick Chubb and his impact on selling play-action, he exceeds 1,225 rushing yards in just 42.5 percent of simulations. Don't get me wrong, my forecast for him falls between 1,150 and 1,120 yards, but remember that Kareem Hunt is also in the mix and just five backs rushed for more than 1,220 yards last season (and just three backs reached that mark in each of the previous two seasons). Chubb's 1,494 rush yards last season also reflect a different system and play-callers. As you can see, the race for the final wild-card spot in the AFC projects to be very tight, but my model likes the Patriots' chances just a bit more than that of the Browns, who have a higher ceiling but a lower floor.





Oh, and one last thing: Myles Garrett earns eight or more sacks in 59.6 percent of simulations.