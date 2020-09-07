2020 NFC win-total projections: 49ers on top; Seahawks to miss playoffs?

Ceiling: 11.2

Floor: 9.1





I spent a lot of time this offseason studying the impact of pre-snap alignments. I focused on whether teams were more or less successful when they used similar pre-snap alignments to run the same play or different plays (personnel, situation and opposing defense were all factored in). There are exceptions, but to simplify my findings ... Over the past eight seasons, teams that were able to run the same play multiple times or use the same pre-snap look to execute different plays earned a first down or touchdown more than 30 percent more often than teams that didn't use sequential same-looks in a drive. The 2019 Niners were exceptionally successful at this -- 46.8 percent of the times in a drive that they used the same pre-snap look, they earned a first down or touchdown. This strategy is likely to be even more useful early on in this unique 2020 campaign, when defenses are likely to have an advantage over offenses that have yet to play in real, live game situations together. Couple that with the Niners' talented defense, and you can see why my model is so high on San Francisco, especially in a division that is most likely to berth at least two playoff teams.





P.S. George Kittle earns at least seven receiving touchdowns in 69.2 percent of my model's simulations. That's a huge number -- rarely do I see projected percentages in this area over 60 percent, let alone nearly 70.