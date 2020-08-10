Projecting NFL's 2020 stat leaders: Derrick Henry, Cam Jordan to excel

The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated in-person offseason activities and continues to present unprecedented challenges as we move toward kickoff. Consequently, we're facing a whole bunch of new factors on the projections front. One of the changes I programmed into my models for this season: to value personnel continuity (prioritized by position and snap count) even more than in prior years. We always see chemistry and playbook learning curves -- my logic is that these will be even more impactful without a normal offseason and preseason (note: the curves do vary by position). The Chiefs have the most returning high-value players by snap count, most notably at the highest-value position of quarterback and among the QB's top passing-touchdown earners. My model projects Mahomes to earn more than 4,500 passing yards in a whopping 67 percent of simulations (think of anything over 60 percent as high). Mahomes ends up atop the league in 18.5 percent of models.





Bonus intel: Rounding out the top five, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady ends up on top in 16.5 percent of simulations (with more than 4,200 passing yards in 63 percent of simulations), and Dallas' Dak Prescott takes the cake in 16 percent. New Orleans' Drew Brees is fourth at 15.5 percent, while Atlanta's Matt Ryan ranks fifth at 12 percent.