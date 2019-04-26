2019 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: Washington S Taylor Rapp (No. 61 overall); Memphis RB Darrell Henderson (No. 70); Michigan CB David Long (No. 79); Oklahoma OG Bobby Evans (No. 97)

Day 1 grade: No picks, no grade

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: General manager Les Snead must have seen all of his first-round prospects come off the board, as the Rams traded back to No. 45 overall (from No. 31) so the Falcons could select Kaleb McGary. I liked that the Rams picked up a third (No. 79, in addition to the 45th overall pick) in the deal. Additional moves took L.A. out of the top 60 selections. Rapp is simply a heady football player who finds his way to the ball despite possessing average athleticism for the position. I suspect he'll be a long-term starter once Eric Weddle retires (or if the veteran can't stay healthy this year). Henderson's size was brought up in the process, but guys had a hard time tackling his compact build. L.A. needed depth at corner, and Long was a good value in the third round. Evans isn't an elite athlete, but he could be a fair swing tackle, which the Rams need. The deals Snead made set him up for a big Saturday, where the team can find competition for young players already on the depth chart.