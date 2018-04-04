2018 San Diego Graybeards: Free agents find a home!

The majority of NFL teams have crummy offensive lines, so you can imagine the Graybeards were up against it when it comes to talent pool. If we can get replacement-level production from Robinson, it should be the basis of a heartwarming "Blind Side" sequel. Seriously, how crazy is it that Joeckel and Robinson went No. 2 overall in consecutive years? The players taken directly after them? Typically, this would be the part where I list two Hall of Famers and we all go nuts about how much the Jags and Rams blew it, but nah. It was Dion Jordan and Blake Bortles. I digress.