Texans' Brian Cushing suspended 10 games for PEDs

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended 10 games by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Cushing's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster on November 28 following the team's November 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens."

Cushing was suspended four games in 2010 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Cushing was already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Around The NFL will have more on Cushing's suspension soon.