Texans to start QB Deshaun Watson at Bengals

In the end, it will be Deshaun.

While Texans coach Bill O'Brien refused to name his starting quarterback for Thursday night's bout with the Bengals, the decision has already been made.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday that rookie Deshaun Watson has earned the nod over veteran Tom Savage, per sources. The game will be aired exclusively on NFL Network.

The first-rounder becomes the ninth quarterback to start under O'Brien since 2014, the most by any NFL team during that span.

The decision comes as little surprise after Palmer reported that Watson took every snap with the first-string offensive line during the walkthrough portion of Tuesday's practice.

Savage was yanked at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars after absorbing six sacks and losing a pair of fumbles. Watson suffered four takedowns of his own -- and threw a pick -- but the former Clemson star guided the Texans to their only touchdown of the day.

The rookie also came out of the loss with an ankle injury, but Watson was upgraded to a "full" participant in Tuesday's practice.

With Houston's offensive line looking ultra-shaky in the opener, Watson's quick feet and ability to extend plays give the Texans more of a shot, in theory, to keep the offense moving.

It's on O'Brien now to give his young passer adequate time to grow before making another quick switch under center.