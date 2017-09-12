Bill O'Brien declines to name starting QB for 'TNF'

Bill O'Brien refused to name his starting quarterback on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans' coach told reporters he still is evaluating his quarterbacks and hasn't decided whether rookie Deshaun Watson or Tom Savage will start under center Thursday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals. O'Brien added it could even be a game-time decision.

Watson replaced Savage after just one half in Sunday's opening-game blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday that Watson took every snap with the offensive line during the walkthrough portion of practice open to the media.

During the walk through period of #texans practice we could watch, Watson took every snap with the OL. O'Brien to speak after practice. â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 12, 2017

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Texans expect to name Watson the starter if he's healthy after dealing with an ankle issue stemming from Sunday's loss. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has said he's preparing his team to face Watson.

After the statuesque Savage got repeatedly sacked in the first half, including two fumbles lost, O'Brien gave his starter a quick hook. While Watson led the Texans to their only scoring drive to open the second half, the rookie looked raw. He repeatedly threw off-target from his back foot, was sacked four times, and tossed an interception (he had another pick overturned on a Jags penalty during the TD drive). Behind a shaky offensive line, Watson's mobility is a plus, but he has big strides to make on the minutia of NFL quarterbacking.

Signs might point to Watson getting the start, but on a short week, O'Brien isn't tipping his hand.