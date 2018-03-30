Oakland Raiders part ways with punter Marquette King

Friday's rash of transactions included a head-turning move from the Jon Gruden-led Raiders.

Oakland announced the release of popular and productive punter Marquette King.

The dumping of King comes as a surprise. A Pro Bowl alternate last season and a second-team All-Pro in 2016, the undrafted punter has established himself as one of the league's young stars at his position.

Helping the Raiders rank ninth in DVOA last season, via Football Outsiders, King was two years into a five-year, $16.5 million contract set to pay him $2.9 million in 2018. The move leaves Colby Wadman alone at the position in Oakland.

Cap savings aside, the Raiders are moving on from a talented special-teams leader who is certain to find work in a hurry. King has ranked top 10 at his position over the past three seasons and finished third among punters in 2017, per Pro Football Focus.

King is active on social media and an outspoken presence in the locker room. Something about the punter's act didn't sit well with Gruden, according to some:

I was told Kingâs release was a âmessageâ and it was a Gruden-led decision. More details to come on @RaidersSnakePit #Raiders â Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) March 30, 2018

Marquette King went over to the Raiders' facility today to meet some of the coaches. Never got the chance. GM Reggie McKenzie pulled him in, spoke to him and, in the end, informed King he was being released. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2018

The move comes soon after the Raiders also traded kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to the Patriots, making it clear that special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is planning to start from scratch by the Bay.

The Raiders on Friday also officially announced the release of once-hyped tight end Clive Walford.