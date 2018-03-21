2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

ATLANTA FALCONS

First-round spot: 26
» Falcons' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Falcons:
» James Daniels, C, Iowa:Meets with Falcons at Combine
» Harold Landry, DE, Boston College:Falcons host Landry
» Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama:Meets with Falcons
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Works out for Falcons
» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State:Vander Esch to visit Falcons
» Vita Vea, DT, Washington:'Nice' meeting with Falcons at Combine

CAROLINA PANTHERS

First-round spot: 24
» Panthers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Panthers:
» James Daniels, C, Iowa:Daniels to visit Panthers
» Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama:Meets with Panthers
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina:Hurst visits Panthers
» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia:Meets with Carolina at Combine
» Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis:Visits Panthers
» Frank Ragnow, OG/C, Arkansas:Ragnow meets with Panthers
» Justin Reid, S, Stanford:Reid visits Panthers
» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama:Ridley to visit Panthers
» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State:Vander Esch to visit Panthers

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

First-round spot: 27
» Saints' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Saints:
» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma:Schedules Combine meeting with Saints
» Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State:Interviews with Saints at Combine
» Arden Key, LB, LSU:Key to visit and work out for Saints
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma:Report: Mayfield plans to work out for Saints
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Saints interview Pettis at combine
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State:Meets with Saints
» Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU:Sutton to meet with Saints
» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State:Vander Esch visits Saints

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

First-round spot: 7
» Buccaneers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Buccaneers:
» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State:Visits Bucs
» Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State:Visits Bucs
» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama:Fitzpatrick visits Bucs
» Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa:Will visit Bucs
» Derwin James, S, Florida State:Meets with Bucs
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington:Meets with Bucs at UW
» Vita Vea, DT, Washington:Vea visits Bucs
» Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State:Ward to visit Bucs

