Buccaneers reveal Saquon Barkley among pre-draft visitors

Former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley was among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official pre-draft visitors, linking the 2018 NFL Draft's top running back prospect with one of the teams in most dire need of help at the position.

On Thursday, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht revealed that the team hosted Barkley, per the Tampa Bay Times, although it's unclear when the visit took place. Wednesday was the last day NFL teams were allowed to have prospects in their facility for an official visit.The NFL draft begins April 26 with the first round, where Barkley is expected to be an early selection.

He averaged nearly 1,300 yards per season over a three-year career for the Nittany Lions before entering the draft as an underclassman. No NFL team needs a running back more than the Bucs, but the likelihood that Licht could land Barkley without trading up seems slim. Tampa Bay holds the No. 7 overall pick of the draft, and Barkley's projected to be selected no later than No. 4 overall to the Cleveland Browns by each of five NFL.com analysts.

Barkley is also known to have visited the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts.

