Saquon Barkley, Bradley Chubb to visit Giants this week

Tasked with eventually finding Eli Manning's successor, the New York Giants have not hinted that they will select one of the top four quarterbacks with the second overall pick in this month's draft. This week, Big Blue is hosting two position players who could be chosen instead.

New York is hosting N.C. State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Chubb is the top edge rusher in the draft and could be drafted to replace Jason Pierre-Paul, who New York traded to Tampa Bay last month. Chubb met with the Buccaneers earlier this week.

The Giants held a private workout with Chubb at N.C. State in March.

The Giants will also play host to Penn State running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday, a source told Rapoport. Barkley is this draft's preeminent running back talent and could held elevate a Giants RB room that hasn't produced a 1,000-yard rusher since 2012 (Ahmad Bradshaw).

In NFL.com's most recent mock drafts, two of our draft analysts (Charley Casserly, Lance Zierlein) have New York selecting Barkley, while most see the Giants selecting the best available quarterback (Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, etc.). Bucky Brooks thinks the Giants will shock the draft and select Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.