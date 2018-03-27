Lance Zierlein mock draft 3.0: Bills trade up for Josh Allen

Here's my third mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. There's one trade -- the Buffalo Bills move up to get their QB of the future at No. 5 in a deal with the Denver Broncos.
Some will project a QB, or DE Bradley Chubb, to be picked here, but I see the Giants sticking to their draft board and taking the highest-rated player available in Barkley.
We all believe the Jets traded up for a QB, but which one will they pick? This club needs to find the win column quickly, so they go with the game-ready option in Rosen.
If Josh Allen is still on the board at No. 4, the Browns will very likely receive calls from QB-needy teams interested in trading into this spot, but it's time for Cleveland to take another blue-chip player here.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. I have the Broncos moving out of this spot in exchange for a package that includes the Bills' two first-rounders this year. Buffalo moves up to grab Allen, the big-armed gunslinger, and sticks him behind AJ McCarron to start the season.
The Colts are still in position to grab guys like Roquan Smith or Quenton Nelson, but I'll give them Edmunds, the freakish LB with the sky-high ceiling.
The Bucs could go in a few different directions here, but cornerback happens to be one of their needs, and Ward is likely the best in this draft at that position.
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Smith as not just a performer, but a leader as well. Drafting a player who'll be the QB of their defense would be a smart move for the 49ers.
The Raiders want to get bigger and better up the middle. Vea's ability to stuff the run with his massive frame and underrated quickness makes him a great fit.
The Dolphins could look to trade up for a QB, but perhaps one of the top players at the position will be there for them at No. 11.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. This feels like a little bit of a reach to me, but 2017 first-round OT Garett Bolles struggled at times last season. McGlinchey can play left or right tackle and is a quality run blocker.
The Redskins could use a defensive tackle, but James has the raw talent and leadership that can help transform defenses.
The Packers are thrilled to see Fitzpatrick still on the board at No. 14. He's a versatile defensive back with the ability to handle slot coverage duties or play safety. He's productive, experienced and talented.
The Cardinals will likely sniff around for a move up the draft board in search of a quarterback, but Hughes gives them an athletic cornerback with a high upside and good kick-return ability.
With the Ravens adding enough talent at WR in free agency to pass on that position in the first round, GM Ozzie Newsome grabs a tackle for the right side of the line.
The talented Chargers defensive front could use another piece along the D-line. Payne can be a dominant run defender with more pass-rush ability than his college production indicates.
Davenport fills a need and has the traits teams look for in an edge defender. While he's still a little raw, the Seahawks have a chance to bet on and develop Davenport's upside as a pass rusher.
While the Cowboys could go with Michigan's Maurice Hurst here, Bryan is an even more explosive athlete and has a higher upside in Rod Marinelli's defense from the three-technique spot.
Detroit lands an edge rusher with the ability to play standing up or with a hand in the ground for new head coach/defensive mastermind, Matt Patricia.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Denver lands a quick-twitch, competitive cornerback with the talent and ball skills to take over for the departed Aqib Talib.
The Rams have a need at the inside linebacker spot. Vander Esch brings his rare combination of size and athletic ability to Wade Phillips' defense.
If Ridley were to tumble this far, it would be hard for the Panthers to pass on such a game-ready talent for Cam Newton to utilize.
Hurst is the best "combo" tight end in this draft. He could take over full-time for Delanie Walker after the 2018 season, when Walker is due to hit free agency.
Talented, gap-shooting pass rusher meets a defensive line with a need for immediate help and they live happily ever after? Hurst didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month after being diagnosed with a heart condition, but he was cleared to participate in Michigan's pro day last week, which was a good sign.
Drew Brees gets a new toy. Gesicki brings a unique combination of length, speed and explosive leaping ability to the table.
With Steelers GM Kevin Colbert announcing a few weeks ago that Ryan Shazier is out for the 2018 season, the Steelers have a big hole to fill in the middle of their defense. Evans is an ILB with toughness, speed and rush ability.
The Jaguars have done a nice job of utilizing the draft and free agency to build their roster. Jackson appears to be a luxury pick, but how many luxury picks have this type of explosiveness and upside? He can be groomed behind starter Blake Bortles.
Wynn is an outstanding pass protector with guard and tackle experience. He's a solid run blocker, too, and would be a smart choice here.
History has taught us that Bill Belichick usually picks a defender when he makes a first-round selection. Reid brings tremendous leadership and intelligence to the secondary. He can play either safety spot.
The Eagles won the Super Bowl with a committee approach at RB last season. Guice gives them an every-down runner who flashed his enormous potential when he was healthy in 2016.
