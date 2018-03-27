CFB 24/7  

 

 

Lance Zierlein mock draft 3.0: Bills trade up for Josh Allen

  • By Lance Zierlein
Here's my third mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. There's one trade -- the Buffalo Bills move up to get their QB of the future at No. 5 in a deal with the Denver Broncos.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

With the Jets' move up the draft board to No. 3 -- one spot ahead of the Browns' second pick -- it's highly unlikely that Cleveland will get cute with this pick. The Browns take the best QB in the draft.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

Some will project a QB, or DE Bradley Chubb, to be picked here, but I see the Giants sticking to their draft board and taking the highest-rated player available in Barkley.

PICK

3

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

We all believe the Jets traded up for a QB, but which one will they pick? This club needs to find the win column quickly, so they go with the game-ready option in Rosen.

PICK

4

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

If Josh Allen is still on the board at No. 4, the Browns will very likely receive calls from QB-needy teams interested in trading into this spot, but it's time for Cleveland to take another blue-chip player here.

PICK

5

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. I have the Broncos moving out of this spot in exchange for a package that includes the Bills' two first-rounders this year. Buffalo moves up to grab Allen, the big-armed gunslinger, and sticks him behind AJ McCarron to start the season.

PICK

6

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The Colts are still in position to grab guys like Roquan Smith or Quenton Nelson, but I'll give them Edmunds, the freakish LB with the sky-high ceiling.

PICK

7

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

The Bucs could go in a few different directions here, but cornerback happens to be one of their needs, and Ward is likely the best in this draft at that position.

PICK

8

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

The Bears have a need at guard, and Harry Hiestand, Nelson's O-line coach at Notre Dame, is now the O-line coach for the Bears. Nelson would fit perfectly.

PICK

9

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Smith as not just a performer, but a leader as well. Drafting a player who'll be the QB of their defense would be a smart move for the 49ers.

PICK

10

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

The Raiders want to get bigger and better up the middle. Vea's ability to stuff the run with his massive frame and underrated quickness makes him a great fit.

PICK

11

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

The Dolphins could look to trade up for a QB, but perhaps one of the top players at the position will be there for them at No. 11.

PICK

12

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. This feels like a little bit of a reach to me, but 2017 first-round OT Garett Bolles struggled at times last season. McGlinchey can play left or right tackle and is a quality run blocker.

PICK

13

Derwin James - S, Florida State

The Redskins could use a defensive tackle, but James has the raw talent and leadership that can help transform defenses.

PICK

14

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

The Packers are thrilled to see Fitzpatrick still on the board at No. 14. He's a versatile defensive back with the ability to handle slot coverage duties or play safety. He's productive, experienced and talented.

PICK

15

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

The Cardinals will likely sniff around for a move up the draft board in search of a quarterback, but Hughes gives them an athletic cornerback with a high upside and good kick-return ability.

PICK

16

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

With the Ravens adding enough talent at WR in free agency to pass on that position in the first round, GM Ozzie Newsome grabs a tackle for the right side of the line.

PICK

17

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

The talented Chargers defensive front could use another piece along the D-line. Payne can be a dominant run defender with more pass-rush ability than his college production indicates.

PICK

18

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

Davenport fills a need and has the traits teams look for in an edge defender. While he's still a little raw, the Seahawks have a chance to bet on and develop Davenport's upside as a pass rusher.

PICK

19

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

While the Cowboys could go with Michigan's Maurice Hurst here, Bryan is an even more explosive athlete and has a higher upside in Rod Marinelli's defense from the three-technique spot.

PICK

20

Harold Landry - DE, Boston College

Detroit lands an edge rusher with the ability to play standing up or with a hand in the ground for new head coach/defensive mastermind, Matt Patricia.

PICK

21

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

The Bengals need to find competition at the tackle position, but they might not be able to pass up on Hernandez, a powerful run blocker who can create holes for Joe Mixon.

PICK

22

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Denver lands a quick-twitch, competitive cornerback with the talent and ball skills to take over for the departed Aqib Talib.

PICK

23

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

The Rams have a need at the inside linebacker spot. Vander Esch brings his rare combination of size and athletic ability to Wade Phillips' defense.

PICK

24

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

If Ridley were to tumble this far, it would be hard for the Panthers to pass on such a game-ready talent for Cam Newton to utilize.

PICK

25

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

Hurst is the best "combo" tight end in this draft. He could take over full-time for Delanie Walker after the 2018 season, when Walker is due to hit free agency.

PICK

26

Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

Talented, gap-shooting pass rusher meets a defensive line with a need for immediate help and they live happily ever after? Hurst didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month after being diagnosed with a heart condition, but he was cleared to participate in Michigan's pro day last week, which was a good sign.

PICK

27

Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

Drew Brees gets a new toy. Gesicki brings a unique combination of length, speed and explosive leaping ability to the table.

PICK

28

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

With Steelers GM Kevin Colbert announcing a few weeks ago that Ryan Shazier is out for the 2018 season, the Steelers have a big hole to fill in the middle of their defense. Evans is an ILB with toughness, speed and rush ability.

PICK

29

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

The Jaguars have done a nice job of utilizing the draft and free agency to build their roster. Jackson appears to be a luxury pick, but how many luxury picks have this type of explosiveness and upside? He can be groomed behind starter Blake Bortles.

PICK

30

Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

Wynn is an outstanding pass protector with guard and tackle experience. He's a solid run blocker, too, and would be a smart choice here.

PICK

31

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

History has taught us that Bill Belichick usually picks a defender when he makes a first-round selection. Reid brings tremendous leadership and intelligence to the secondary. He can play either safety spot.

PICK

32

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

The Eagles won the Super Bowl with a committee approach at RB last season. Guice gives them an every-down runner who flashed his enormous potential when he was healthy in 2016.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

