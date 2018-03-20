Five-round mock draft: Buffalo Bills trade up for Baker Mayfield

After a flurry of free-agent activity and blockbuster weekend trade, here's my mock for the first five rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.
NOTE: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition during his medical evaluation earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine. I projected him as a first-round pick in my pre-Combine mock draft, but given the setback, I now project him to go in Round 2. However, if news emerges that alleviates the concern about his health prior to the draft, I would once again put him in the mix for the first round.
Cleveland's picked up all kinds of pieces in the free agent market, even a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor to teach Darnold the ropes during the 2018 season. It will be Darnold's team after that, however.
Eli Manning is the Giants' quarterback in 2018. My guess is the team will move on after next season so their young star can lead the franchise for the next 12-15 years.
The Giants got their man, and now the Jets land a QB, which is the reason they made the pre-draft deal with the Colts in the first place. The question is whether the team will prefer Allen's potential or Baker Mayfield's physical skills and leadership style.
GM John Dorsey gets his quarterback, as well as the top player in the draft in Barkley. Browns fans should be thrilled by this turn of events.
The Broncos defense was at its best when Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware were terrorizing quarterbacks. Now Chubb will help Miller strike fear into passers in the AFC.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS. If Bradley Chubb isn't there for the Colts, GM Chris Ballard will be happy to move back again to gain a package of picks that would include, at minimum, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft (reflected below) and a 2019 first-rounder. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is hungry for a playmaker at the quarterback position, so a move up the board is definitely possible.
The back end of the Buccaneers' defense needs revamping; grabbing James is a good start.
Nelson deserves to go higher than this, and it wouldn't surprise me if Indianapolis or Tampa Bay make that call. But former Notre Dame OL coach Harry Hiestand would love to work with his star pupil again now that he's with the Bears.
Edmunds would not last this long in a typical draft, but when quarterbacks go early, even rangy, dynamic linebackers have to wait for a while.
If the Raiders want speed at the second level, they'll go for Smith.
The Dolphins released Ndamukong Suh, so they have a gaping hole in the middle of the defense. Vea fills the void.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Colts need bodies at the corner spot alongside Quincy Wilson, and get the best cover man in the draft despite moving down twice.
Alex Smith is coming to town, so finding him a reliable, quick, and strong-handed target like Moore makes all kinds of sense.
Malcolm Jenkins went 14th overall in the 2009 draft when teams weren't sure which position he would play in the secondary. The Packers could be the beneficiaries of similar thinking this year.
Head coach Steve Wilks needs a leader and playmaker. The Sam Bradford signing takes pressure off Jackson to be great in 2018, but don't be surprised if Jackson flashes as a rookie.
Davenport has the potential to become an excellent pass rusher for the Ravens, who will need help when Terrell Suggs retires or moves on to another team.
With the top safeties off the board, the Chargers improve another part of their defense with the athletic and instinctive Vander Esch.
Seattle decided to clean house on defense, including releasing Richard Sherman. Jackson has some big shoes to fill, but he has the skills and confidence to pull it off.
It's easy to believe Ridley would be a welcomed addition to Dallas' passing game.
Finding a quality pivot is important for Matthew Stafford and the run game to operate efficiently.
The Bengals continue to improve their offensive line by adding Williams to kick inside next to new left tackle Cordy Glenn.
If the team is going to get a quarterback, he'll need receivers with whom he can connect in 2018 and beyond. Kelvin Benjamin is due to become a free agent after the 2018 season, so Sutton provides another big body in the receiving corps.
Trading away Robert Quinn creates an opportunity for Landry to make an immediate impact, even if Connor Barwin is re-signed.
Julius Peppers is returning to Carolina, and Sweat will have a chance to soak up wisdom from him. Sweat hasn't yet reached his potential, but the sky's the limit.
Carter is a fantastic athlete and a strong player. He'll learn from the veterans for a year and then take over a starting role in 2019.
Drew Brees didn't get Jimmy Graham back, but he'll like what he sees from Goedert.
Reid is a hard-hitting defender for the back end and will fill in quite well in Pittsburgh's defense.
Paul Posluszny retired after a distinguished career, so finding another starter in the middle makes sense.
New quarterback Kirk Cousins loves throwing to tight ends. Pairing Gesicki with Kyle Rudolph at TE should work well.
Replacing Nate Solder with another large, tall tackle seems a likely path for the Patriots.
The Eagles are looking to improve their offensive line, and McGlinchey will help.
Round 2
33. Browns: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford
34. Giants: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
35. Browns: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
36. Colts: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
37. Colts: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
38. Bucs: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
39: Bears: Taven Bryan, DE, Florida
40. Broncos: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF
41. Raiders: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
42. Dolphins: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
43. Patriots: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
44. Redskins: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
45. Packers: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
46. Bengals: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
47. Cardinals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
48. Chargers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
49. Colts: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU
50. Cowboys: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia
51. Lions: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
52. Ravens: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
53. Bills: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
54. Chiefs: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State
55. Panthers: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
56. Bills: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
57. Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan
58. Falcons: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
59. 49ers: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
60. Steelers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
61. Jaguars: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
62. Vikings: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
63. Patriots: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
64. Browns: Genard Avery, LB, Memphis
Round 3
65. Bills: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
66. Giants: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
67. Colts: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
68. Texans: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
69. Bucs: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
70. 49ers: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
71. Broncos: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
72. Jets: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
73. Dolphins: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
74. 49ers: Rasheem Green, DE, USC
75. Raiders: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma
76. Packers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
77. Bengals: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
78. Chiefs: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State
79. Cardinals: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
80. Texans: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
81. Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
82. Lions: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
83. Ravens: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
84. Chargers: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
85. Panthers: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State
86. Chiefs: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
87. Rams: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
88. Panthers: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
89. Titans: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
90. Falcons: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
91. Saints: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State
92. Steelers: Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State
93. Jaguars: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
94. Vikings: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
95. Patriots: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham
96. Colts: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State (pick acquired in projected trade with Bills)
97. Cardinals: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
98. Texans: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
99. Broncos: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
100. Bengals: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
Round 4
101. Packers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
102. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
103. Texans: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
104. Colts: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee
105. Bears: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers
106: Broncos: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State
107. Jets: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
108. Bucs: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
109. Broncos: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
110. Raiders: Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State
111. Rams: Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada
112. Bengals: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma
113. Redskins: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
114. Browns: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
115. Bears: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
116. Cowboys: Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State
117. Lions: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware
118. Ravens: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
119. Chargers: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
120. Seahawks: Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech
121. Bills: Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin
122. Chiefs: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
123. Dolphins: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
124. Chiefs: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State
125. Titans: Jaylen Samuels, TE, N.C. State
126. Falcons: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
127. Saints: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson
128. 49ers: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
129: Jaguars: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
130. Eagles: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
131. Dolphins: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
132. Eagles: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State
133. Packers: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
134. Cardinals: Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia
135. Rams: B.J. Hill, DT, North Carolina State
136. Patriots: Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo
137. Cowboys: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
Round 5
138. Packers: Kylie Fitts, EDGE, Utah
139. Giants: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
140. Colts: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
141: Seahawks: Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State
142: Broncos: Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State
143. 49ers: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State
144. Bucs: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
145. Bears: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
146. Seahawks: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia
147. Saints: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall
148. Steelers: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State
149. Redskins: Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
150. Browns: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville
151. Bengals: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut
152. Cardinals: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
153. Lions: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
154. Ravens: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan
155. Chargers: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
156. Seahawks: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
157. Jets: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA
158. Bengals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan
159. Raiders: Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona
160. Broncos: Will Dissly, TE, Washington
161. Panthers: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane
162. Titans: Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State
163. Broncos: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
164. Saints: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane
165. Steelers: Poona Ford, DT, Texas
166. Bills: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma
167. Vikings: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU
168. Seahawks: Kyzir White, S, West Virginia
169. Eagles: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame
170. Bengals: Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State
171. Cowboys: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida
172. Packers: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State
173. Cowboys: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M
174. Packers: Troy Apke, S, Penn State
Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.