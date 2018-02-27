Four-round mock draft: Allen goes No. 1; Bills, Cardinals trade up

This four-round mock draft helps set the table for how players rank heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network). I project two trades into the top 10 to push quarterback-needy teams into position to get their passers of the future. Come draft day, there will probably be three or four additional trades in the first round, as well as a handful or so of swaps in each of the rounds that follow. For now, I've focused on getting those all-important passers to the top of the draft, where they belong.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. ... Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round.

PICK 1 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming There has been scuttlebutt that GM John Dorsey likes Allen. Most folks are projecting Sam Darnold to go first overall, but I'll go with Allen, who showed great promise at the Senior Bowl.

PICK 2 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Darnold has the potential to be the best quarterback in this class. Sitting behind Eli Manning for one year would be ideal.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The Colts finished second-to-last in the league last year with 25 sacks. Chubb is also strong vs. the run, making him the top defensive player in the draft.

PICK 4 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State Adding Barkley to whomever they take with the top pick will put the Browns' building process in full gear.

PICK 5 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. The Bills are willing to make a big move (giving up their two first-round picks this year plus a 2019 second-rounder) to get a quarterback after Sean McDermott falls in love with Mayfield's fiery demeanor. Denver is a willing trade partner after addressing the QB spot in free agency.

PICK 6 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA The Jets pick the top pure passer in the class -- now they need a strong offensive line and running game to help him.

PICK 7 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Nelson's a nimble road-grader who will help the team's second-round pick at running back (or late-first-round pick if they trade up) become a star.

PICK 8 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville PROJECTED TRADE WITH BEARS. Arizona gives up its 2018 and 2019 first-round picks to move into this spot, as it feels a sense of urgency to get ahead of teams like the Dolphins and Bengals, as well as any other team looking to trade up for a QB. New head coach Steve Wilks gets a dynamic playmaker to develop with the help of new quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich. Jackson has his doubters, but the Cardinals see him for what he can be and they go get their man.

PICK 9 Minkah Fitzpatrick - S, Alabama Fitzpatrick will be the leader of the Niners' secondary for years to come.

PICK 9 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Vea's combination of strength and athleticism gives him an excellent chance of being picked in the top 10.

PICK 11 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds should go higher than this, but if the quarterbacks go early, it will push a defensive star or two outside the top 10.

PICK 12 Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA Both Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap are due to become free agents after the 2018 season, so Davenport will learn from those veterans how to use this length on the edge while still making an impact as a rookie.

PICK 13 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State Ward's shown great promise as a cover corner, but his size might limit the ceiling of his draft position. Former teammate Marshon Lattimore showed last year, though, that corners don't have to go in the top 10 to make a big instant impact.

PICK 14 Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State Vander Esch will be considered among the best defensive prospects in the class after the combine concludes.

PICK 15 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. Chicago is on the other side of a draft-capital swap this year. Mitchell Trubisky needs difference-makers at the receiver position. Ridley is one of those.

PICK 16 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma Brown follows in his late father's footsteps to play for the Ravens.

PICK 17 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Undersized ILBs typically fall into the middle of the first round. Smith's hustle to the ball will help him overcome his lack of bulk, though, giving him a long, successful career.

PICK 18 Derwin James - S, Florida State The James- Seahawks match seems like it was made in heaven, which means it probably won't happen. I'll stick with it for now, though.

PICK 19 Connor Williams - OT, Texas There's an opening at guard with Jonathan Cooper due to become a free agent. Williams could also play outside if right tackle La'el Collins kicked inside to guard.

PICK 20 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Keeping Hurst in-state gives the Lions the quick and strong tackle they need.

PICK 21 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. I'm assuming Denver picks up a veteran QB in free agency. So how about finding another big-play threat?

PICK 22 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Could the Broncos select tackles in the first round two years in a row? It has happened before (six times in the 1990s, Detroit 2000-2001, Green Bay and Seattle in 2010-2011), and Denver must upgrade its line.

PICK 23 James Daniels - C, Iowa Rams center John Sullivan is due to become a free agent, and Daniels' athleticism has caught the eye of scouts.

PICK 24 James Washington - WR, Oklahoma State The Panthers need a threat to stretch defenses, and Washington consistently did that for Oklahoma State.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College Landry's natural bend and tenacity makes him a good fit for a 3-4 team in need of youth on the outside.

PICK 26 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford Harrison's combination of hustle, strength, and quickness will make him an excellent piece to add to the Falcons' front line if Dontari Poe departs in free agency.

PICK 27 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Goedert will hit paydirt regularly as a top red-zone target for Drew Brees, whom everyone expects to re-up with the Saints.

PICK 28 Sony Michel - RB, Georgia Let's say the Le'Veon Bell situation goes sideways -- Michel has a similar skill set, so this would be a good addition for the Steelers.

PICK 29 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia Wynn is brought in to ensure last year's first-round pick, Leonard Fournette, is able to make yards on the ground.

PICK 30 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF If veteran Terence Newman departs in free agency, Hughes would be a nice replacement as a playmaker in the secondary and the return game.

PICK 31 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa With Malcolm Butler expected to depart in free agency, New England needs more talent on the outside.

PICK 32 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Evans could fill either the Sam or Mike spots for Philadelphia, who could lose Dannell Ellerbe and Nigel Bradham in free agency.

Round 2

33. Browns: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State

34. Giants: Martinas Rankin, OT Mississippi State

35. Browns: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

36. Colts: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

37. Jets: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

38. Bucs: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

39. Bears: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

40. Broncos: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

41. Raiders: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

42. Dolphins: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

43. Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

44. Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

45. Packers: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

46. Bengals: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

47. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

48. Chargers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

49. Jets: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

50. Cowboys: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

51. Lions: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas

52. Ravens: Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE, USC

53. Bills: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

54. Chiefs: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

55. Panthers: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

56. Bills: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

57. Titans: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

58. Falcons: Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State

59. 49ers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

60. Steelers: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

61. Jaguars: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

62. Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

63. Patriots: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

64. Browns: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

Round 3

65. Browns: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

66. Giants: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

67. Colts: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

68. Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

69. Bucs: JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State

70. 49ers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

71. Broncos: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

72. Jets: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

73. Dolphins: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

74. 49ers: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

75. Raiders: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

76. Packers: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

77. Bengals: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

78. Chiefs: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

79. Cardinals: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

80. Texans: Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia

81. Cowboys: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

82. Lions: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

83. Ravens: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

84. Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

85. Panthers: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

86. Chiefs: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

87. Rams: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

88. Panthers: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

89. Titans: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

90. Falcons: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State

91. Saints: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

92. Steelers: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

93. Jaguars: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

94. Vikings: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

95. Patriots: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

96. Bills: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

97. Cardinals: Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State

98. Texans: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

99. Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

100. Bengals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

Round 4

101. Browns: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

102. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas

103. Texans: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

104. Colts: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

105. Bears: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers

106. Broncos: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

107. Jets: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

108. Bucs: Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

109. Broncos: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

110. Raiders: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

111. Dolphins: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

112. Bengals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan

113. Redskins: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

114. Packers: Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State

115. Bears: Holton Hill, CB, Texas

116. Cowboys: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

117. Lions: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

118. Ravens: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

119. Chargers: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

120. Seahawks: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State

121. Bills: Tyquan Lewis, EDGE, Ohio State

122. Chiefs: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn

123. Browns: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

124. Chiefs: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

125. Titans: Jaylen Samuels, TE, N.C. State

126. Falcons: Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU

127. Saints: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

128. 49ers: Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona

129. Jaguars: Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State

130. Eagles: Marcell Frazier, EDGE, Missouri

131. Dolphins: Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State

132. Eagles: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

133. Packers: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

134. Cardinals: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State

135. Giants: Deadrin Senat, DT, USF

136. Patriots: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

137. Cowboys: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

