Four-round mock draft: Allen goes No. 1; Bills, Cardinals trade up

This four-round mock draft helps set the table for how players rank heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network). I project two trades into the top 10 to push quarterback-needy teams into position to get their passers of the future. Come draft day, there will probably be three or four additional trades in the first round, as well as a handful or so of swaps in each of the rounds that follow. For now, I've focused on getting those all-important passers to the top of the draft, where they belong.
NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. ... Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round.
There has been scuttlebutt that GM John Dorsey likes Allen. Most folks are projecting Sam Darnold to go first overall, but I'll go with Allen, who showed great promise at the Senior Bowl.
Darnold has the potential to be the best quarterback in this class. Sitting behind Eli Manning for one year would be ideal.
The Colts finished second-to-last in the league last year with 25 sacks. Chubb is also strong vs. the run, making him the top defensive player in the draft.
Adding Barkley to whomever they take with the top pick will put the Browns' building process in full gear.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. The Bills are willing to make a big move (giving up their two first-round picks this year plus a 2019 second-rounder) to get a quarterback after Sean McDermott falls in love with Mayfield's fiery demeanor. Denver is a willing trade partner after addressing the QB spot in free agency.
The Jets pick the top pure passer in the class -- now they need a strong offensive line and running game to help him.
Nelson's a nimble road-grader who will help the team's second-round pick at running back (or late-first-round pick if they trade up) become a star.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BEARS. Arizona gives up its 2018 and 2019 first-round picks to move into this spot, as it feels a sense of urgency to get ahead of teams like the Dolphins and Bengals, as well as any other team looking to trade up for a QB. New head coach Steve Wilks gets a dynamic playmaker to develop with the help of new quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich. Jackson has his doubters, but the Cardinals see him for what he can be and they go get their man.
Fitzpatrick will be the leader of the Niners' secondary for years to come.
Vea's combination of strength and athleticism gives him an excellent chance of being picked in the top 10.
Edmunds should go higher than this, but if the quarterbacks go early, it will push a defensive star or two outside the top 10.
Both Michael Johnson and Carlos Dunlap are due to become free agents after the 2018 season, so Davenport will learn from those veterans how to use this length on the edge while still making an impact as a rookie.
Ward's shown great promise as a cover corner, but his size might limit the ceiling of his draft position. Former teammate Marshon Lattimore showed last year, though, that corners don't have to go in the top 10 to make a big instant impact.
Vander Esch will be considered among the best defensive prospects in the class after the combine concludes.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH CARDINALS. Chicago is on the other side of a draft-capital swap this year. Mitchell Trubisky needs difference-makers at the receiver position. Ridley is one of those.
Brown follows in his late father's footsteps to play for the Ravens.
Undersized ILBs typically fall into the middle of the first round. Smith's hustle to the ball will help him overcome his lack of bulk, though, giving him a long, successful career.
The James- Seahawks match seems like it was made in heaven, which means it probably won't happen. I'll stick with it for now, though.
There's an opening at guard with Jonathan Cooper due to become a free agent. Williams could also play outside if right tackle La'el Collins kicked inside to guard.
Keeping Hurst in-state gives the Lions the quick and strong tackle they need.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. I'm assuming Denver picks up a veteran QB in free agency. So how about finding another big-play threat?
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. Could the Broncos select tackles in the first round two years in a row? It has happened before (six times in the 1990s, Detroit 2000-2001, Green Bay and Seattle in 2010-2011), and Denver must upgrade its line.
Rams center John Sullivan is due to become a free agent, and Daniels' athleticism has caught the eye of scouts.
The Panthers need a threat to stretch defenses, and Washington consistently did that for Oklahoma State.
Landry's natural bend and tenacity makes him a good fit for a 3-4 team in need of youth on the outside.
Harrison's combination of hustle, strength, and quickness will make him an excellent piece to add to the Falcons' front line if Dontari Poe departs in free agency.
Goedert will hit paydirt regularly as a top red-zone target for Drew Brees, whom everyone expects to re-up with the Saints.
Let's say the Le'Veon Bell situation goes sideways -- Michel has a similar skill set, so this would be a good addition for the Steelers.
Wynn is brought in to ensure last year's first-round pick, Leonard Fournette, is able to make yards on the ground.
If veteran Terence Newman departs in free agency, Hughes would be a nice replacement as a playmaker in the secondary and the return game.
With Malcolm Butler expected to depart in free agency, New England needs more talent on the outside.
Evans could fill either the Sam or Mike spots for Philadelphia, who could lose Dannell Ellerbe and Nigel Bradham in free agency.
Round 2
33. Browns: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State
34. Giants: Martinas Rankin, OT Mississippi State
35. Browns: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
36. Colts: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
37. Jets: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU
38. Bucs: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
39. Bears: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon
40. Broncos: Justin Reid, S, Stanford
41. Raiders: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
42. Dolphins: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
43. Patriots: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
44. Redskins: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
45. Packers: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
46. Bengals: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
47. Cardinals: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
48. Chargers: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama
49. Jets: Billy Price, C, Ohio State
50. Cowboys: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
51. Lions: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas
52. Ravens: Uchenna Nwosu, EDGE, USC
53. Bills: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
54. Chiefs: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State
55. Panthers: Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State
56. Bills: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
57. Titans: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
58. Falcons: Hercules Mata'afa, EDGE, Washington State
59. 49ers: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
60. Steelers: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State
61. Jaguars: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
62. Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
63. Patriots: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama
64. Browns: Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
Round 3
65. Browns: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas
66. Giants: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee
67. Colts: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa
68. Texans: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
69. Bucs: JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State
70. 49ers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas
71. Broncos: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State
72. Jets: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
73. Dolphins: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan
74. 49ers: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
75. Raiders: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State
76. Packers: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
77. Bengals: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
78. Chiefs: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford
79. Cardinals: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
80. Texans: Andrew Brown, DE, Virginia
81. Cowboys: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech
82. Lions: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
83. Ravens: Rasheem Green, DE, USC
84. Chargers: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn
85. Panthers: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma
86. Chiefs: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State
87. Rams: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
88. Panthers: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
89. Titans: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
90. Falcons: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State
91. Saints: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond
92. Steelers: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State
93. Jaguars: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma
94. Vikings: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
95. Patriots: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall
96. Bills: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
97. Cardinals: Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State
98. Texans: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia
99. Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State
100. Bengals: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin
Round 4
101. Browns: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
102. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas
103. Texans: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama
104. Colts: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
105. Bears: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers
106. Broncos: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana
107. Jets: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin
108. Bucs: Kyzir White, S, West Virginia
109. Broncos: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia
110. Raiders: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
111. Dolphins: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
112. Bengals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan
113. Redskins: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State
114. Packers: Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State
115. Bears: Holton Hill, CB, Texas
116. Cowboys: Fred Warner, LB, BYU
117. Lions: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan
118. Ravens: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida
119. Chargers: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia
120. Seahawks: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State
121. Bills: Tyquan Lewis, EDGE, Ohio State
122. Chiefs: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn
123. Browns: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
124. Chiefs: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State
125. Titans: Jaylen Samuels, TE, N.C. State
126. Falcons: Kevin Toliver II, CB, LSU
127. Saints: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF
128. 49ers: Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona
129. Jaguars: Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State
130. Eagles: Marcell Frazier, EDGE, Missouri
131. Dolphins: Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State
132. Eagles: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T
133. Packers: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech
134. Cardinals: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State
135. Giants: Deadrin Senat, DT, USF
136. Patriots: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee
137. Cowboys: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
