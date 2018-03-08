CFB 24/7  

 

 

Zierlein mock draft 2.0: Browns pick Barkley first, trade up for QB

Print
  • By Lance Zierlein
More Columns >

Here's my second mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. There's one trade -- the Browns move up a spot from No. 4 to get their quarterback after taking Saquon Barkley first overall -- and a few of the top standouts from the NFL Scouting Combine land in Round 1 after not making my first mock.

PICK

1

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

If the Browns really like a QB, then they will take one here. If they don't, Barkley can help change the culture in the locker room and on the field.

PICK

2

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

There are several directions the Giants could go in with this pick, but with a strong pro day later this month, Darnold could be their guy.

PICK

3

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS. If Barkley goes first overall, the Browns will have steep competition from teams looking to trade ahead of them for a QB. In this scenario, the Browns deal with the Colts to secure Allen and make sure they add a quarterback with the physical traits GM John Dorsey usually covets.

PICK

4

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. If The Colts get a big offer, I'm sure they would move further back in the first round. In this scenario, the Colts could move back one spot and still get Chubb. However, trading back again could be in the cards for the Colts as the board shakes out and GM Chris Ballard looks to stockpile draft picks.

PICK

5

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

We will see how the free-agency period plays out for the Broncos, but Rosen fits a big need as of this writing, and he might be game-ready enough to get the ball to talented targets right off the bat.

PICK

6

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The Jets could get their QB in free agency. ... There could also be three QBs off the board by this pick. Either way, Edmunds is an athletic, explosive option.

PICK

7

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

Fitzpatrick offers the Bucs a hybrid piece to help counter teams like the Saints that are always looking for matchup advantages.

PICK

8

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

With the Bears having a need at the position and Nelson's Notre Dame O-line coach, Harry Hiestand, taking over those duties in Chicago, Nelson would fit perfectly.

PICK

9

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Smith as not just a performer, but a leader, as well. Drafting the player who'll become the QB of their defense would be a smart move for the 49ers.

PICK

10

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

Ward is a talented mirror-and-match cornerback who has enough talent to play inside or outside. The pass defense takes a step in the right direction.

PICK

11

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

The Dolphins could go in several directions with this pick, but let's give Adam Gase an accurate QB to groom.

PICK

12

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

Vea is a plug-and-play defensive tackle with the size and talent to take over games as he continues to gain experience.

PICK

13

Derwin James - S, Florida State

James has the raw talent and leadership to help transform defenses on and off the field.

PICK

14

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

New GM Brian Gutekunst could see Ridley as an immediate-impact player who would fit right in with Aaron Rodgers and contribute at a high level.

PICK

15

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

The Cardinals will likely sniff around for a move up the draft board in search of a cornerback, but Hughes gives them an athletic CB with a high upside and good kick-return ability, as well.

PICK

16

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

Ozzie Newsome goes with bookend Notre Dame tackles as McGlinchey returns to his role as right tackle to Ronnie Stanley's left tackle in Baltimore.

PICK

17

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

Big, athletic inside linebacker with only one year as a starter, but loads of production in that season.

PICK

18

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

Seattle could opt for an athletic offensive tackle like Kolton Miller or even a ball-hawking cornerback, but GM John Schneider typically looks for certain athletic traits and he's always looking for pass rushers. Davenport fits on both fronts and helps replace Michael Bennett.

PICK

19

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

While Maurice Hurst has been the selection here in many mock drafts, Bryan is an even more explosive athlete and has a higher upside in Rod Marinelli's defense from the three-technique spot.

PICK

20

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

The Lions are a little light at LB outside of Jarrad Davis and Evans is an ascending talent.

PICK

21

Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan

I'm aware that Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition at the combine, but without knowing the full extent of the situation, I'm not going to drop him down my board. He provides some much-needed juice as an interior player.

PICK

22

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

Unless the Bills decide to go with a quarterback here, drafting a bruising guard like Hernandez could be a wise move as his playing style is very similar to Richie Incognito's on the other side of the line. The running game should take center stage for Buffalo and Hernandez generates good movement.

PICK

23

Harold Landry - OLB, Boston College

When I watch Landry, I'm reminded of Whitney Mercilus. The Rams are looking for rush help off the edge and guess who helped bring Mercilus to the Texans? Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who held the same job with Houston when it picked Mercilus.

PICK

24

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

For whatever reason, Reid isn't getting the mentions he deserves in this draft class. He's fast, smart, athletic and finished last season with five interceptions. The tape and his combine performance should make him a target for teams like the Panthers, who are looking for help at safety.

PICK

25

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

The Titans added an athletic CB in Adoree' Jackson last season, but Oliver gives them more size to help match up against bigger receivers.

PICK

26

Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

The Falcons' offense is at its best when it's running the ball well. Wynn gives them a run-game upgrade at guard, and he might be even better in pass protection.

PICK

27

Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State

With his 6-foot-5 frame, 41.5-inch vertical and outstanding ball skills, Gesicki could come in as a pass-catching tight end and add another dimension to the Saints' offensive attack.

PICK

28

Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama

Harrison is a physical player with plus traits who fits a need.

PICK

29

D.J. Chark - WR, LSU

Chark might be the next LSU receiver with great physical talent who was underutilized in college. With blazing speed and outstanding explosiveness, he could find his way into the first round for a team like Jacksonville with a potentially pressing need at wide receiver, depending on how things go in free agency.

PICK

30

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

Alexander would give the Vikings a game-ready nickel cornerback with the foot quickness and speed to match up with inside or outside receivers.

PICK

31

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

Jackson's pedestrian showing at the combine could cause him to slide in this draft, but Bill Belichick loves long, ballhawking defenders. Jackson fits the bill.

PICK

32

Ronald Jones - RB, USC

The Eagles would love to add a slasher with big-play talent at running back, and that is exactly what Jones would provide.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0