Zierlein mock draft 2.0: Browns pick Barkley first, trade up for QB

Here's my second mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. There's one trade -- the Browns move up a spot from No. 4 to get their quarterback after taking Saquon Barkley first overall -- and a few of the top standouts from the NFL Scouting Combine land in Round 1 after not making my first mock.
If the Browns really like a QB, then they will take one here. If they don't, Barkley can help change the culture in the locker room and on the field.
There are several directions the Giants could go in with this pick, but with a strong pro day later this month, Darnold could be their guy.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS. If Barkley goes first overall, the Browns will have steep competition from teams looking to trade ahead of them for a QB. In this scenario, the Browns deal with the Colts to secure Allen and make sure they add a quarterback with the physical traits GM John Dorsey usually covets.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS. If The Colts get a big offer, I'm sure they would move further back in the first round. In this scenario, the Colts could move back one spot and still get Chubb. However, trading back again could be in the cards for the Colts as the board shakes out and GM Chris Ballard looks to stockpile draft picks.
We will see how the free-agency period plays out for the Broncos, but Rosen fits a big need as of this writing, and he might be game-ready enough to get the ball to talented targets right off the bat.
The Jets could get their QB in free agency. ... There could also be three QBs off the board by this pick. Either way, Edmunds is an athletic, explosive option.
Fitzpatrick offers the Bucs a hybrid piece to help counter teams like the Saints that are always looking for matchup advantages.
With the Bears having a need at the position and Nelson's Notre Dame O-line coach, Harry Hiestand, taking over those duties in Chicago, Nelson would fit perfectly.
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Smith as not just a performer, but a leader, as well. Drafting the player who'll become the QB of their defense would be a smart move for the 49ers.
Ward is a talented mirror-and-match cornerback who has enough talent to play inside or outside. The pass defense takes a step in the right direction.
The Dolphins could go in several directions with this pick, but let's give Adam Gase an accurate QB to groom.
Vea is a plug-and-play defensive tackle with the size and talent to take over games as he continues to gain experience.
James has the raw talent and leadership to help transform defenses on and off the field.
New GM Brian Gutekunst could see Ridley as an immediate-impact player who would fit right in with Aaron Rodgers and contribute at a high level.
The Cardinals will likely sniff around for a move up the draft board in search of a cornerback, but Hughes gives them an athletic CB with a high upside and good kick-return ability, as well.
Ozzie Newsome goes with bookend Notre Dame tackles as McGlinchey returns to his role as right tackle to Ronnie Stanley's left tackle in Baltimore.
Big, athletic inside linebacker with only one year as a starter, but loads of production in that season.
Seattle could opt for an athletic offensive tackle like Kolton Miller or even a ball-hawking cornerback, but GM John Schneider typically looks for certain athletic traits and he's always looking for pass rushers. Davenport fits on both fronts and helps replace Michael Bennett.
While Maurice Hurst has been the selection here in many mock drafts, Bryan is an even more explosive athlete and has a higher upside in Rod Marinelli's defense from the three-technique spot.
The Lions are a little light at LB outside of Jarrad Davis and Evans is an ascending talent.
Unless the Bills decide to go with a quarterback here, drafting a bruising guard like Hernandez could be a wise move as his playing style is very similar to Richie Incognito's on the other side of the line. The running game should take center stage for Buffalo and Hernandez generates good movement.
When I watch Landry, I'm reminded of Whitney Mercilus. The Rams are looking for rush help off the edge and guess who helped bring Mercilus to the Texans? Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who held the same job with Houston when it picked Mercilus.
For whatever reason, Reid isn't getting the mentions he deserves in this draft class. He's fast, smart, athletic and finished last season with five interceptions. The tape and his combine performance should make him a target for teams like the Panthers, who are looking for help at safety.
The Titans added an athletic CB in Adoree' Jackson last season, but Oliver gives them more size to help match up against bigger receivers.
The Falcons' offense is at its best when it's running the ball well. Wynn gives them a run-game upgrade at guard, and he might be even better in pass protection.
With his 6-foot-5 frame, 41.5-inch vertical and outstanding ball skills, Gesicki could come in as a pass-catching tight end and add another dimension to the Saints' offensive attack.
Harrison is a physical player with plus traits who fits a need.
Chark might be the next LSU receiver with great physical talent who was underutilized in college. With blazing speed and outstanding explosiveness, he could find his way into the first round for a team like Jacksonville with a potentially pressing need at wide receiver, depending on how things go in free agency.
Alexander would give the Vikings a game-ready nickel cornerback with the foot quickness and speed to match up with inside or outside receivers.
Jackson's pedestrian showing at the combine could cause him to slide in this draft, but Bill Belichick loves long, ballhawking defenders. Jackson fits the bill.