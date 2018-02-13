Charley Casserly mock draft 1.0: Colts snag Saquon Barkley

With the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network) just around the corner, here's my first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Darnold is the best QB in the draft.

PICK 2 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA The Giants land the most pro-ready QB in the draft.

PICK 3 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State Andrew Luck gets a dominant runner.

PICK 4 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama A versatile talent who can play CB or S.

PICK 5 Marcus Davenport - OLB, UTSA Davenport is an excellent pass rusher; best as a 3-4 OLB.

PICK 6 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma Will Mayfield have the best NFL career of any QB in this class?

PICK 7 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State Improving the pass rush is a major need for Tampa Bay.

PICK 8 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama The Bears get Mitchell Trubisky a weapon with this pick.

PICK 9 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State With Bradley Chubb off the board, the 49ers fill their next biggest need on defense.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is the best all-around LB in the draft.

PICK 11 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Smith's an excellent athlete who excels in coverage.

PICK 12 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame The Bengals land the best player in the draft. They bypass a bigger need at OT to get Nelson.

PICK 13 Vita Vea - DT, Washington With Vea and Jonathan Allen, the D-line all of a sudden becomes a strength of the team.

PICK 14 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Hughes is a versatile CB who can play both off and press coverage.

PICK 15 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming Allen will be the fourth QB off the board. Arizona would do cartwheels if he were still available here. Someone will probably trade up to get him, and maybe Arizona will be the team to do it.

PICK 16 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame This gives the Ravens a bookend OT with Ronnie Stanley.

PICK 17 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama A DT is also a possibility here.

PICK 18 Arden Key - DE, LSU With questions about whether Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril will be with the Seahawks next season, a pass rusher will be needed.

PICK 19 Taven Bryan - DT, Florida Bryan has excellent upfield quickness. He fits Rod Marinelli's scheme.

PICK 20 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Strong player vs. the run, and he has some pass-rush potential.

PICK 21 Billy Price - C, Ohio State The first priority for Buffalo should be to trade up to get a QB. If that doesn't work out, then Price can replace Eric Wood at center.

PICK 22 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa The Bills get a bookend CB to pair with Tre'Davious White.

PICK 23 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado Trumaine Johnson is due to become a free agent, and CB is already a weakness for the Rams.

PICK 24 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M The Panthers need a speedy WR. Kirk fits the bill.

PICK 25 James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa Help is needed on the interior of the Titans' O-line.

PICK 26 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia He played left tackle in college but fits best as a guard at the next level.

PICK 27 Harold Landry - DE/OLB, Boston College Landry racked up 16.5 sacks in 2016 before an injury-plagued senior season.

PICK 28 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU I am not optimistic the Steelers will get a long-term deal done with Le'Veon Bell, which is why Guice makes sense here.

PICK 29 Connor Williams - OT, Texas TE and WR are also a possibility here.

PICK 30 Derwin James - S, FSU Solidifies the safety position opposite Harrison Smith.

PICK 31 Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford Phillips is a run-stopper. He fills a need for New England.