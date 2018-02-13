Charley Casserly mock draft 1.0: Colts snag Saquon Barkley

With the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network) just around the corner, here's my first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.
NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.
The Giants land the most pro-ready QB in the draft.
Andrew Luck gets a dominant runner.
Will Mayfield have the best NFL career of any QB in this class?
The Bears get Mitchell Trubisky a weapon with this pick.
With Bradley Chubb off the board, the 49ers fill their next biggest need on defense.
The Bengals land the best player in the draft. They bypass a bigger need at OT to get Nelson.
With Vea and Jonathan Allen, the D-line all of a sudden becomes a strength of the team.
Allen will be the fourth QB off the board. Arizona would do cartwheels if he were still available here. Someone will probably trade up to get him, and maybe Arizona will be the team to do it.
This gives the Ravens a bookend OT with Ronnie Stanley.
With questions about whether Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril will be with the Seahawks next season, a pass rusher will be needed.
Bryan has excellent upfield quickness. He fits Rod Marinelli's scheme.
The first priority for Buffalo should be to trade up to get a QB. If that doesn't work out, then Price can replace Eric Wood at center.
The Bills get a bookend CB to pair with Tre'Davious White.
Trumaine Johnson is due to become a free agent, and CB is already a weakness for the Rams.
The Panthers need a speedy WR. Kirk fits the bill.
Help is needed on the interior of the Titans' O-line.
He played left tackle in college but fits best as a guard at the next level.
Landry racked up 16.5 sacks in 2016 before an injury-plagued senior season.
I am not optimistic the Steelers will get a long-term deal done with Le'Veon Bell, which is why Guice makes sense here.
Solidifies the safety position opposite Harrison Smith.
Phillips is a run-stopper. He fills a need for New England.
Philly has worked to improve the CB position, but the Eagles still need help there.