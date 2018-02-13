CFB 24/7  

 

 

Charley Casserly mock draft 1.0: Colts snag Saquon Barkley

  • By Charley Casserly
With the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network) just around the corner, here's my first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

Darnold is the best QB in the draft.

PICK

2

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

The Giants land the most pro-ready QB in the draft.

PICK

3

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

Andrew Luck gets a dominant runner.

PICK

4

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

A versatile talent who can play CB or S.

PICK

5

Marcus Davenport - OLB, UTSA

Davenport is an excellent pass rusher; best as a 3-4 OLB.

PICK

6

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

Will Mayfield have the best NFL career of any QB in this class?

PICK

7

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

Improving the pass rush is a major need for Tampa Bay.

PICK

8

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

The Bears get Mitchell Trubisky a weapon with this pick.

PICK

9

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

With Bradley Chubb off the board, the 49ers fill their next biggest need on defense.

PICK

9

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

Edmunds is the best all-around LB in the draft.

PICK

11

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

Smith's an excellent athlete who excels in coverage.

PICK

12

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

The Bengals land the best player in the draft. They bypass a bigger need at OT to get Nelson.

PICK

13

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

With Vea and Jonathan Allen, the D-line all of a sudden becomes a strength of the team.

PICK

14

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

Hughes is a versatile CB who can play both off and press coverage.

PICK

15

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

Allen will be the fourth QB off the board. Arizona would do cartwheels if he were still available here. Someone will probably trade up to get him, and maybe Arizona will be the team to do it.

PICK

16

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

This gives the Ravens a bookend OT with Ronnie Stanley.

PICK

17

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

A DT is also a possibility here.

PICK

18

Arden Key - DE, LSU

With questions about whether Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril will be with the Seahawks next season, a pass rusher will be needed.

PICK

19

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Bryan has excellent upfield quickness. He fits Rod Marinelli's scheme.

PICK

20

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Strong player vs. the run, and he has some pass-rush potential.

PICK

21

Billy Price - C, Ohio State

The first priority for Buffalo should be to trade up to get a QB. If that doesn't work out, then Price can replace Eric Wood at center.

PICK

22

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

The Bills get a bookend CB to pair with Tre'Davious White.

PICK

23

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

Trumaine Johnson is due to become a free agent, and CB is already a weakness for the Rams.

PICK

24

Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M

The Panthers need a speedy WR. Kirk fits the bill.

PICK

25

James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa

Help is needed on the interior of the Titans' O-line.

PICK

26

Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

He played left tackle in college but fits best as a guard at the next level.

PICK

27

Harold Landry - DE/OLB, Boston College

Landry racked up 16.5 sacks in 2016 before an injury-plagued senior season.

PICK

28

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

I am not optimistic the Steelers will get a long-term deal done with Le'Veon Bell, which is why Guice makes sense here.

PICK

29

Connor Williams - OT, Texas

TE and WR are also a possibility here.

PICK

30

Derwin James - S, FSU

Solidifies the safety position opposite Harrison Smith.

PICK

31

Harrison Phillips - DT, Stanford

Phillips is a run-stopper. He fills a need for New England.

PICK

32

Donte Jackson - CB, LSU

Philly has worked to improve the CB position, but the Eagles still need help there.

