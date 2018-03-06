Jeremiah mock draft 2.0: Broncos, Ravens among 5 to take QB

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. The event plays an important role in the draft process, and some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week in Indianapolis. However, it's only one piece to the puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play itself out.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC I know he chose not to throw at the combine, but Darnold is still the choice here.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State A QB could be picked here, but Barkley is a rare talent.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The Colts must address the pass rush.

PICK 4 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns traded back instead of selecting here.

PICK 5 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming If the Broncos fail to land Kirk Cousins, they could opt for a full rebuild.

PICK 6 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Rosen would be a good centerpiece for the Jets' offense.

PICK 7 Derwin James - S, Florida State James is a special talent capable of starting at multiple positions.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State Ward is the top cover man in the draft.

PICK 9 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame The Niners opt for the best available player.

PICK 10 Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville Alexander is coming off a phenomenal combine performance and Oakland needs an upgrade in the secondary.

PICK 11 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Smith is an outstanding player and arguably the best leader in the draft.

PICK 12 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is a freakish athlete and the Bengals need more difference makers on defense.

PICK 13 Marcus Davenport - OLB, UTSA Davenport has solidified his spot as the No. 2 pass rusher in the draft behind Bradley Chubb.

PICK 14 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF The Packers have a need at cornerback and Hughes is excellent on tape.

PICK 15 Connor Williams - OT, Texas Williams can play tackle or guard and the Cardinals need to improve up front to compete in the NFC West.

PICK 16 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma The Ravens should be in rebuild mode and that starts with a new signal-caller. Mayfield can sit behind Joe Flacco until he's ready to take over.

PICK 17 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Vea is a top-10 talent and he would be too good for the Chargers to pass up.

PICK 18 Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP Hernandez is flying up the board after an outstanding Senior bowl and NFL Combine. He's a stud.

PICK 19 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne showed off his athleticism at the combine and he'd be a good fit for the Cowboys.

PICK 20 Taven Bryan - DT, Florida Bryan can play any position on the defensive line and he'd be a fun toy for new head coach Matt Patricia.

PICK 21 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Evans is an explosive, playmaking linebacker capable of covering backs and tight ends.

PICK 22 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville I wouldn't be surprised if the Bills packaged some picks to move up for one of the other quarterbacks, but if they sit still, I could see them building an offense around Jackson's skill set.

PICK 23 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa Jackson will probably slide a little bit after a so-so combine performance, but his ball skills are outstanding on tape.

PICK 24 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama The Panthers need to give Cam Newton more weapons and Ridley is a dynamic player.

PICK 25 James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa Daniels has the ability to play all three interior OL spots and he's ready to play right away.

PICK 26 Jessie Bates - S, Wake Forest Bates is one of my favorite players in the draft. He's a true center fielder with tremendous upside.

PICK 27 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Goedert would post monster numbers in the Saints' offense.

PICK 28 Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State The Steelers love big, athletic linebackers and Vander Esch has the tools to match up with elite tight ends.

PICK 29 Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina Hurst, who'll turn 25 before the start of the 2018 season, is a little older than you'd like, but he has Pro Bowl potential and I love the physicality/toughness he brings to the table.

PICK 30 Billy Price - C/OG, Ohio State Price reunites with college teammate Pat Elflein and slides right in at guard. He can play all three interior spots.

PICK 31 Harold Landry - OLB, Boston College Landry is a gifted edge rusher and that is an area the Patriots need to address.

PICK 32 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado The Eagles have the luxury of simply taking the best player available, and Oliver would be a perfect scheme fit.

