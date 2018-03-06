Jeremiah mock draft 2.0: Broncos, Ravens among 5 to take QB

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. The event plays an important role in the draft process, and some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week in Indianapolis. However, it's only one piece to the puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play itself out.
I know he chose not to throw at the combine, but Darnold is still the choice here.
The Colts must address the pass rush.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns traded back instead of selecting here.
If the Broncos fail to land Kirk Cousins, they could opt for a full rebuild.
Rosen would be a good centerpiece for the Jets' offense.
James is a special talent capable of starting at multiple positions.
Alexander is coming off a phenomenal combine performance and Oakland needs an upgrade in the secondary.
Smith is an outstanding player and arguably the best leader in the draft.
Edmunds is a freakish athlete and the Bengals need more difference makers on defense.
Davenport has solidified his spot as the No. 2 pass rusher in the draft behind Bradley Chubb.
The Packers have a need at cornerback and Hughes is excellent on tape.
Williams can play tackle or guard and the Cardinals need to improve up front to compete in the NFC West.
The Ravens should be in rebuild mode and that starts with a new signal-caller. Mayfield can sit behind Joe Flacco until he's ready to take over.
Vea is a top-10 talent and he would be too good for the Chargers to pass up.
Hernandez is flying up the board after an outstanding Senior bowl and NFL Combine. He's a stud.
Payne showed off his athleticism at the combine and he'd be a good fit for the Cowboys.
Bryan can play any position on the defensive line and he'd be a fun toy for new head coach Matt Patricia.
Evans is an explosive, playmaking linebacker capable of covering backs and tight ends.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Bills packaged some picks to move up for one of the other quarterbacks, but if they sit still, I could see them building an offense around Jackson's skill set.
Jackson will probably slide a little bit after a so-so combine performance, but his ball skills are outstanding on tape.
The Panthers need to give Cam Newton more weapons and Ridley is a dynamic player.
Daniels has the ability to play all three interior OL spots and he's ready to play right away.
Bates is one of my favorite players in the draft. He's a true center fielder with tremendous upside.
Goedert would post monster numbers in the Saints' offense.
The Steelers love big, athletic linebackers and Vander Esch has the tools to match up with elite tight ends.
Hurst, who'll turn 25 before the start of the 2018 season, is a little older than you'd like, but he has Pro Bowl potential and I love the physicality/toughness he brings to the table.
Price reunites with college teammate Pat Elflein and slides right in at guard. He can play all three interior spots.
Landry is a gifted edge rusher and that is an area the Patriots need to address.
The Eagles have the luxury of simply taking the best player available, and Oliver would be a perfect scheme fit.
