CFB 24/7  

 

 

Jeremiah mock draft 2.0: Broncos, Ravens among 5 to take QB

Print
  • By Daniel Jeremiah
More Columns >

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. The event plays an important role in the draft process, and some prospects helped or hurt themselves this past week in Indianapolis. However, it's only one piece to the puzzle. Keep in mind that free agency, which begins next week, will have a big impact on the draft outlook for teams. Here's the latest iteration of how I think the first round could play itself out.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

I know he chose not to throw at the combine, but Darnold is still the choice here.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

A QB could be picked here, but Barkley is a rare talent.

PICK

3

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

The Colts must address the pass rush.

PICK

4

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns traded back instead of selecting here.

PICK

5

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

If the Broncos fail to land Kirk Cousins, they could opt for a full rebuild.

PICK

6

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

Rosen would be a good centerpiece for the Jets' offense.

PICK

7

Derwin James - S, Florida State

James is a special talent capable of starting at multiple positions.

PICK

8

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

Ward is the top cover man in the draft.

PICK

9

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

The Niners opt for the best available player.

PICK

10

Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville

Alexander is coming off a phenomenal combine performance and Oakland needs an upgrade in the secondary.

PICK

11

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

Smith is an outstanding player and arguably the best leader in the draft.

PICK

12

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

Edmunds is a freakish athlete and the Bengals need more difference makers on defense.

PICK

13

Marcus Davenport - OLB, UTSA

Davenport has solidified his spot as the No. 2 pass rusher in the draft behind Bradley Chubb.

PICK

14

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

The Packers have a need at cornerback and Hughes is excellent on tape.

PICK

15

Connor Williams - OT, Texas

Williams can play tackle or guard and the Cardinals need to improve up front to compete in the NFC West.

PICK

16

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

The Ravens should be in rebuild mode and that starts with a new signal-caller. Mayfield can sit behind Joe Flacco until he's ready to take over.

PICK

17

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

Vea is a top-10 talent and he would be too good for the Chargers to pass up.

PICK

18

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

Hernandez is flying up the board after an outstanding Senior bowl and NFL Combine. He's a stud.

PICK

19

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Payne showed off his athleticism at the combine and he'd be a good fit for the Cowboys.

PICK

20

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Bryan can play any position on the defensive line and he'd be a fun toy for new head coach Matt Patricia.

PICK

21

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

Evans is an explosive, playmaking linebacker capable of covering backs and tight ends.

PICK

22

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

I wouldn't be surprised if the Bills packaged some picks to move up for one of the other quarterbacks, but if they sit still, I could see them building an offense around Jackson's skill set.

PICK

23

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

Jackson will probably slide a little bit after a so-so combine performance, but his ball skills are outstanding on tape.

PICK

24

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

The Panthers need to give Cam Newton more weapons and Ridley is a dynamic player.

PICK

25

James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa

Daniels has the ability to play all three interior OL spots and he's ready to play right away.

PICK

26

Jessie Bates - S, Wake Forest

Bates is one of my favorite players in the draft. He's a true center fielder with tremendous upside.

PICK

27

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

Goedert would post monster numbers in the Saints' offense.

PICK

28

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

The Steelers love big, athletic linebackers and Vander Esch has the tools to match up with elite tight ends.

PICK

29

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

Hurst, who'll turn 25 before the start of the 2018 season, is a little older than you'd like, but he has Pro Bowl potential and I love the physicality/toughness he brings to the table.

PICK

30

Billy Price - C/OG, Ohio State

Price reunites with college teammate Pat Elflein and slides right in at guard. He can play all three interior spots.

PICK

31

Harold Landry - OLB, Boston College

Landry is a gifted edge rusher and that is an area the Patriots need to address.

PICK

32

Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado

The Eagles have the luxury of simply taking the best player available, and Oliver would be a perfect scheme fit.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0