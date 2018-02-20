Charles Davis mock draft 1.0: Bengals land QB of future

With the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network) a little more than a week away, here's my initial mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. Per usual, quarterbacks will dominate the conversation leading up to the draft in April. I have five QBs going in Round 1 in my first mock, although I expect that free agency will change the outlook for which QBs will land where, and how many will hear their name called in the opening round.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Yes, there are questions about turnovers, but there are plenty of magical plays on tape, as well. Obviously, the Browns are hoping that pixie dust travels with him to Cleveland.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State The most talented runner in the draft since (fill in the blank). He's a true three-down player with a very special set of skills. If the Giants turn him down, it's for a QB.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The best edge rusher in the draft. Chubb will provide the Colts their best pressure since the days of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.

PICK 4 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama I've stated tongue-in-cheek (somewhat) that the Browns should consider taking a QB at No. 1 AND 4, but good sense will reign, and this versatile defender helps Cleveland improve its takeaway quotient.

PICK 5 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA The Broncos are used to having very strong personalities at QB when they are at their best (John Elway, Peyton Manning), and Rosen is a bright, opinionated young man with the best arm talent in the draft. He also could easily be the most scrutinized prospect this year.

PICK 6 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma "Broadway Baker" has a ring to it. He has the skill set, and personality, to embrace NYC.

PICK 7 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State There is a huge need for a pass rusher, but another talented pass defender is welcome in the NFC South.

PICK 8 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Instant starter with a mean streak a mile wide who will help protect last year's No. 1 pick for the Bears, QB Mitchell Trubisky.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech The team of John Lynch (GM) and Kyle Shanahan (HC) collaborated last year to get the Niners back on the road to respectability. They continue down that path with this athletically gifted defender.

PICK 9 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia Diagnose, run, hit. Diagnose, run, cover, hit. Rinse. Repeat. I love this playmaking thumper so much that I voted him third for last year's Heisman Trophy.

PICK 11 Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA Yes, he's raw. However, putting heat on the QB is a huge part of the game in the NFL, and rushing the passer is what he does best.

PICK 12 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming They need help at a number of spots, but the Bengals might not be able to resist hitting the reset button for the future with this strong-armed Cowboy.

PICK 13 Vita Vea - DT, Washington I loved the building-block pick of Jonathan Allen last year, and Vea's selection continues to bolster the defense. For a BIG man, he makes a lot of hustle plays, as well.

PICK 14 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa The Packers drafted another lengthy corner last year in Kevin King, and this instinctive Hawkeye nearly had double-digit interceptions last season (eight).

PICK 15 Connor Williams - OT, Texas The Cardinals are most definitely in the QB market, but Williams has excellent technique and a good dose of nasty to help them bolster their OL.

PICK 16 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma Yes, it would honor his father, the late former Raven Orlando "Zeus" Brown, but more importantly, it helps the 2018 Ravens in a huge way, bookending LT Ronnie Stanley with this mountain of a prospect on the right side.

PICK 17 Derwin James - S, Florida State James is a big hitter, but he has plenty of range in coverage, as well. He might not be exactly like former Charger Eric Weddle, but he could provide a similar impact.

PICK 18 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF The Seahawks hit it big last year with a third-round CB from the same school in Shaquill Griffin, and they would expect similar results from this shifty, tough cover man. The Legion of Boom makeover is underway.

PICK 19 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama The Cowboys need a young, big target to help QB Dak Prescott push the ball downfield, and Ridley provides exactly that option.

PICK 20 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan The Lions did not have to go far to scout him. They need his stoutness and get-off in the middle of the DL.

PICK 21 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Head coach Sean McDermott's background is defense, and Payne helps him continue to build from the inside out. Payne was a force in the CFB Playoff.

PICK 22 Billy Price - C, Ohio State With the unfortunate news that Eric Wood's career is coming to an end due to injury, Price could plug right in and help keep the Bills' ground attack rolling. Ohio State has been cranking out quality centers in recent years.

PICK 23 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' versatility gets an added dose of secondary help with this talented CB.

PICK 24 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M The Panthers have plenty of size at WR. Kirk gives them the speed that they have been seeking to put DBs on their heels.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - LB, Boston College New head coach Mike Vrabel likes to be aggressive in his calls, and while Landry had a better 2016 than 2017, he definitely has some juice.

PICK 26 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia Wynn was a tremendous LT for the Bulldogs, and I think he will be an instant starter at OG for the Falcons. He had an excellent Senior Bowl week of practices at his new spot inside.

PICK 27 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama The Saints really made a jump on defense last season. Now they add an ILB who can run and make sideline-to-sideline plays in a division built on speed.

PICK 28 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU The questions about Le'Veon Bell's future will continue, barring a long-term deal, and the Steelers hedge their bets with an RB who can fly but also run inside and catch.

PICK 29 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville There will be plenty of breakdowns of his game, but smart OCs will figure out ways to "meet him halfway" by utilizing concepts/schemes that play to his strengths (and can hurt defenses). A beyond-exciting playmaker who feels he has something to prove.

PICK 30 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Vikings OL made a huge jump last season, and perhaps the best LT in CFB makes them even better. McGlinchey might make the move to RT if the Vikings keep Mike Remmers inside at OG.

PICK 31 Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama He moves and hits. Harrison was trained by one of the best secondary coaches in Nick Saban, whose close relationship with Bill Belichick is well documented.

PICK 32 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU The Eagles' secondary did an excellent job at tackling -- and not permitting big runs after the catch -- last season. Jackson adds his talents to the mix, and he can play inside, as well.

