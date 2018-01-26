Bucky Brooks Mock Draft 1.0: Broncos, Jags among 6 to pick QB

MOBILE, Ala. -- A week of practices here at the Senior Bowl didn't make me re-evaluate much of what I saw on game tape from the top players in attendance, although it did confirm some of the beliefs I already had about players like Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield and Wyoming QB Josh Allen.

My first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft is primarily a reflection of the abundance of teams looking for answers at the quarterback position. I forecast six QBs to go in Round 1, which would be the most since 1983. That group is widely regarded as the best QB class of all time (John Elway, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino). Now, I believe some of this year's QBs are being overvalued, but it won't prevent them from being picked high because numerous teams are in desperate need of a franchise QB.

This mock is indicative of how I believe teams view these players, and it's not necessarily a reflection of my opinion of where the players should go.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. Also, the order for pick Nos. 31 and 32 has yet to be determined, as they're dependent on the outcome of Super Bowl LII. For the purposes of this exercise, we have placed those two teams (Eagles and Patriots) according to regular-season record, with strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Despite the turnover woes that have led to questions about his readiness to play, Darnold could come off the board at No. 1 to serve a year-long apprenticeship to Alex Smith or another veteran quarterback who comes onboard.

PICK 2 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State The most dynamic running back in the draft would alleviate a lot of the pressure on Eli Manning to carry the squad.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State Rugged defender with a power-based game that overwhelms blockers on the edge.

PICK 4 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama John Dorsey loves defensive backs with size, speed, athleticism and versatility. Fitzpatrick checks off all of the boxes.

PICK 5 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA The Broncos could elect to snag a veteran signal-caller, but the UCLA star could tickle John Elway's fancy as a polished pocket passer.

PICK 6 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma The Heisman Trophy winner could be an enticing option for the Jets based on his alpha-dog mentality and ability to win big games.

PICK 7 Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA Disruptive edge rushers with length, athleticism and sack production are always coveted at a premium.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State Smooth cover corner with a polished game. Ward would upgrade the secondary as a premier CB1.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Versatile playmaker ideally suited to play the "Leo" role in the 49ers' defense.

PICK 9 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Explosive athlete with the speed and movement skills to blossom into a CB1.

PICK 11 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Adding a rugged road-grader will give the Dolphins' O-line a little more toughness and physicality at the point of attack.

PICK 12 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma The Bengals need a dominant presence on the edge to shore up a leaky O-line that underperformed in 2017.

PICK 13 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming Colt McCoy serves as the team's bridge quarterback until the young gunslinger is ready to assume the QB1 role.

PICK 14 Arden Key - OLB/DE, LSU The enigmatic pass rusher hasn't played up to his potential, but his length, athleticism and natural skills could make him a worthwhile gamble on draft day.

PICK 15 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama The silky smooth pass-catcher from 'Bama is an ideal No. 1 receiver in any offense. He could replace Larry Fitzgerald as the Cardinals' WR1 or spend a season soaking up knowledge from the legendary receiver as a WR2 before assuming the lead role in the passing game in 2019.

PICK 16 Connor Williams - OT, Texas The Ravens need another bookend blocker to keep Joe Flacco upright in the pocket against an impressive collection of pass rushers in the AFC North.

PICK 17 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Big, athletic run stopper to plug as a nose or 3-technique in Gus Bradley's defense.

PICK 18 Derwin James - S, Florida State The 'Hawks find a Kam Chancellor clone to fill the void as the enforcer between the hashes.

PICK 19 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU The Cowboys need to make a decision on Dez Bryant's future this offseason. If the team parts ways with him, Sutton could step in as the team's new WR1.

PICK 20 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan The potential loss of Haloti Ngata, who's due to become a free agent, could leave a crater in the middle of the Lions' defense. Hurst is a blue-collar 3-technique with the motor and game to be a disruptive force on the interior.

PICK 21 Mason Rudolph - QB, Oklahoma State If Sean McDermott values prototypical traits and intangibles in his QB1, Rudolph could be the guy for the Bills. The Oklahoma State star is a natural leader with the tools to be a long-time starter in the league.

PICK 22 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa A defense can never have enough ball-hawking cornerbacks with the size to match up with the league's big receivers.

PICK 23 Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville Wade Phillips could use another corner with playmaking skills on the island.

PICK 24 Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M Interim GM Marty Hurney could view Kirk as a Steve Smith-like playmaker with the potential to develop into a No. 1 receiver down the road.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - OLB/DE, Boston College The Titans desperately need a sack artist on the edge. Despite Landry's disappointing final season with BC, he's a natural pass rusher with a knack for getting to the QB.

PICK 26 Billy Price - OG, Ohio State Versatile interior blocker with a nasty demeanor and a rugged game.

PICK 27 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Rock-solid player with a nose for the ball. Evans would be an ideal traffic cop for a defense that's on the rise.

PICK 28 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU It might be time for the Steelers to move on from Le'Veon Bell. His contract demands could result in him receiving the franchise tag again this offseason. Guice gives the team a solid backup plan for his potential departure this year or next year.

PICK 29 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville The most explosive playmaker in the draft is not a finished product as a passer, but he would add a dimension to the Jaguars' offense as a dual-threat athlete. With a spread offense aficionado (Nathaniel Hackett) at the controls, the Jaguars could craft an offense that would allow him to shine as a QB1 down the road.

PICK 30 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama The Vikings could follow the "BPA" (best player available) premise and add a rock-solid interior defender to the rotation.

PICK 31 Donte Jackson - CB, LSU Adding another explosive athlete to a young, dynamic secondary would fortify the unit on the edges.

PICK 32 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado The potential loss of Malcolm Butler, who's due to hit free agency this offseason, could lead the Patriots to take a cover corner early in the draft.

