Lance Zierlein mock draft 1.0: Darnold, Barkley bolster Browns

Here's a look at my first mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. To see my scouting reports for all of the prospects mentioned below, as well as many more, click here.

Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go, and it's not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

NOTE: There's a tie for the ninth overall pick. A coin flip between the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will determine which team picks first. Also, the order for pick Nos. 31 and 32 has yet to be determined, as they're dependent on the outcome of Super Bowl LII. For the purposes of this exercise, we have placed those two teams (Eagles and Patriots) according to regular-season record, with strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Darnold is the best QB in this draft, but the Browns would be wise to let him sit and learn as long as they can.

PICK 2 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA While there are better players on the board, the Giants might reach to fill a need.

PICK 3 Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State The Colts could go in several directions with this pick, but adding Chubb would address a need without them having to reach to do so.

PICK 4 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State With Darnold in the fold, the Browns go after the top RB in the draft -- a player who can help change the culture in Cleveland.

PICK 5 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame The Broncos need a guard, and they might have stumbled into an All-Pro with the powerful Nelson.

PICK 6 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming While this wouldn't be my pick, the Jets have to find a signal-caller. Allen fits the size and arm-talent profile GMs love.

PICK 7 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama Fitzpatrick is a versatile defender who can be used around the field in a variety of spots that put him near the football.

PICK 8 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State The Bears' secondary needs an upgrade, and while Ward isn't the biggest cornerback in the draft, he is outstanding in coverage.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is a physical freak with a combination of height, weight, speed and production that we've never seen at linebacker.

PICK 9 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia The Raiders have been in need of help at inside linebacker for a while, and they get an ascending playmaker in this spot.

PICK 11 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma Adam Gase has worked with a variety of quarterbacks and understands how to finesse his offense to fit the strengths of his QB.

PICK 12 Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma Cincinnati needs help on the offensive line. It could opt for Brown here, thanks to his enormous frame and long arms.

PICK 13 Vita Vea - DT, Washington Big, talented defensive lineman. Many scouts foresee him making a Haloti Ngata-like impact once he figures it all out.

PICK 14 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa Jackson is a ballhawk with good size and length who can play bookend to Kevin King at CB.

PICK 15 Connor Williams - OT, Texas Williams was better in 2016 than 2017, and he might end up kicking inside to guard, but that won't matter, as Arizona has needs at both tackle and guard.

PICK 16 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama Ridley would add blazing speed and outstanding route-running ability as a "play-now" talent.

PICK 17 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne can overwhelm rushing attacks. He has the talent to become a much better pass rusher, as well. Can you imagine that defensive front, with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram already in the fold?!

PICK 18 Derwin James - S, Florida State James feels like a perfect fit in Seattle, and he's a positive influence in the locker room, too.

PICK 19 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Hurst-to-Dallas feels like one of the cleanest fits in this mock. Rod Marinelli wants more rush from the interior, and Hurst fits his scheme and style.

PICK 20 Marcus Davenport - DE/OLB, UTSA Davenport has flashes that are reminiscent of Ezekiel Ansah when he came out of BYU in 2013. Detroit might have to replace Ansah this offseason, as he's due to hit free agency.

PICK 21 Billy Price - C, Ohio State Price is a tremendously powerful drive blocker who can fill the void left by the injury to Eric Wood.

PICK 22 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Evans has some injury concerns, but he's physical and fast. He can play inside or outside linebacker while also offering pass-rush help.

PICK 23 Isaiah Oliver - CB, Colorado Oliver is still a little raw in coverage, but his length and speed will be appealing to defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

PICK 24 Jamarco Jones - OT, Ohio State Jones might be a surprise first-rounder. He has good arm length and might have a higher upside than many of the tackles in this draft.

PICK 25 Harold Landry - LB, Boston College Landry dealt with injury and inconsistency in 2017. He might have fallen down the board a little, but he still has the talent to burn the edge as a pass rusher.

PICK 26 Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia Wynn is a perfect fit for the Falcons' scheme, and they happen to need guard help. Wynn is also a capable swing tackle, if he's needed in that role.

PICK 27 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State In a draft that might be a little light on high-end receivers, Goedert is one of the premier pass-catchers at tight end and offers the Saints another playmaker.

PICK 28 Ronnie Harrison - S, Alabama It's been a long time since Pittsburgh drafted an Alabama player, but Harrison is a thumper with speed and plays the game like a Steeler.

PICK 29 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville The Jaguars take Jackson to prepare him to be the QB of the future.

PICK 30 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Vikings need to strengthen their tackle position. McGlinchey could help, although he's inconsistent against power rushers.

PICK 31 Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP Hernandez showed what he was capable of at the Senior Bowl and would be another powerful run blocker to help maintain a diverse offensive scheme.

PICK 32 Mike Hughes - CB, UCF Hughes isn't the biggest cornerback, but he has tremendous speed and twitch. He's also an outstanding kick returner.

