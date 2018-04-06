Mason Rudolph works out for Patriots, will visit Bills

The New England Patriots have conducted a private workout with former Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph, and the Buffalo Bills will bring him in for a visit this weekend to continue what has been a busy visit schedule, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rudolph's contact with NFL teams to this point also has included visits or workouts with the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Having traded Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett in the last year, the Patriots figure to be seeking a new understudy for Tom Brady at the position. The Patriots hold the No. 23 and 31 overall selections in the first round, as well as picks 43 and 63 in Round 2.

The Bills hold the No. 12 overall pick after a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals moved them up from No. 21 overall. Buffalo also has the No. 22 overall pick, and their need at the quarterback position has fueled speculation that the club could be looking to move even higher.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert spoke extensively with Rudolph following his pro day workout last month.

