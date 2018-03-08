Report: Baker Mayfield to visit Giants, Jets, Browns

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview mirror, the next phase of the draft process includes private team visits and workouts for prospects. Unsurprisingly, Baker Mayfield is in demand.

The Heisman-winning Oklahoma quarterback will visit the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets in the weeks to come, per MMQB. He's also planning to work out for the Browns, Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints at some point after his March 14 pro day.

Mayfield is considered one of the top QB prospects available this year, along with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson. As such, his schedule for visits and workouts figures to be a busy one leading up to the draft.

The three teams on his initial visits list hold four of the top six picks in the draft (Browns: 1 and 4, Giants: 2, Jets: 6) and have a need at the QB position. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Mayfield the No. 13 player in the draft, but given the demand at the position, no one should be surprised if he comes off the board well before the 13th pick of the draft. Broncos GM John Elway, who holds the fifth overall pick, said at the combine that he intends to have Mayfield in for a visit, as well.

Mayfield's already made his pitch for why Cleveland should take him first overall, and the Browns are at least going to do their due diligence to find out if they agree that he's the QB best-equipped to reverse their fortunes.