Baker Mayfield: If there's anyone to turn around Browns, it's me

INDIANAPOLIS -- Baker Mayfield made his case for being the No. 1 pick of the draft Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the No. 4 pick, too.

Asked about the possibility of joining the Cleveland Browns, the former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner flashed an unyielding confidence given the Browns' historical quarterback woes.

"First things first, they'd get a winner," Mayfield said. "If there's anyone who would turn that franchise around, it'd be me," he said. "They're close. They're very close. They've got the right pieces. I think they just need that one guy at quarterback."

The Browns hold the No. 1 and 4 picks of the draft. The club invested a second-round pick in a quarterback last year in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, but after an 0-16 season and a change in general managers, Cleveland could easily be back in the market for a quarterback early in the draft. The always-confident Mayfield called himself the draft's most accurate quarterback "by far," and addressed concerns about his height (6-foot 5/8) as well.

"I've got three years of tape you can watch. Height doesn't matter at that point," he said. "I think I have less batted balls at the line of scrimmage than all the other guys here."

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.