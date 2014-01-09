2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina - Pro Bowl Week

Pro Bowl Week is a week-long celebration that unites and inspires the entire football community - players, coaches, families, and fans for a full week of activities, challenges, and true football spirit.
During Pro Bowl Week, everyone has the opportunity to participate in or watch a variety of events, including youth football clinics, the NFL Flag Championships, Pro Bowl player practices, skill challenges, sessions for coaches, the Women's World Football Championships, and a host of other festivities with the best players of the past, present and future.
NFL Pro Bowl Practices
Pro Bowl Practices at ESPN Wide World of Sports are not only a chance to see NFC and AFC teams in action, but also the epicenter of a three-day football festival. Practice combined with various fan competitions and activities will be open to the public beginning Wednesday, January 25 and concluding on Saturday, January 28.
AFC Team Practice Schedule
NFC Team Practice Schedule
Practices are free and open to the public but fans can register for priority access and opportunities for VIP upgrades HERE.
NFL Pro Bowl Experience
The National Football League will showcase NFL Pro Bowl Experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports from Wednesday, January 25 - Saturday, January 28, 2017. NFL Pro Bowl Experience is a free-admission, family-friendly festival celebrating the arrival of the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL. Enjoy a variety of activities including interactive games, a virtual reality experience, a personalized touchdown dance GIF booth, a photo opportunity with the Pro Bowl Trophy, face painting and more!
Hours of Operation:
- Wednesday, January 25: 10AM - 6PM
- Thursday, January 26: 10AM - 6PM
- Friday, January 27: 10AM - 7PM
- Saturday, January 28: 10AM - 7PM
Attractions:
FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required
40-Yard Dash - FMP
Race down the field against your opponents and virtual NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall!
Airbrush Tattoos
Show your team spirit through NFL and Pro Bowl themed airbrush tattoos and face painting.
EA SPORTS: Madden NFL 17 Experience - FMP
Check out the EA SPORTS: Madden NFL 17 Experience to get in the game with Madden NFL 17 and free-to-play Madden NFL Mobile.
Family Tailgate Photo Op presented by Ford Truck - FMP
Snap a photo with your friends in front of an NFL tailgate set up!
Family Football Zone
An interactive area for kids and families to play together. Play catch in the field or take part in a range of football and tailgate-themed games.
Long Snap presented by Verizon
Test your aim by long snapping footballs through a variety of obstacles.
Obstacle Course - FMP
Navigate through obstacle courses and train like an NFL player!
Run-A-Route - FMP
Run through a see-and-react route before catching a pass.
Touchdown Celebration GIF Booth presented by Aquafina - FMP
Immortalize your best touchdown dance as a free, digital GIF.
Virtual Football
Visit the huge virtual football celebrating Play Football.
Virtual Reality Experience - FMP
Experience NFL games using virtual reality technology!
Wilson X Demo Tour - FMP
SPut yourself into the game with the world's first connected football, get your very own Wx rating and find out how you stack up against your friends!
Retail:
Food:
Food Trucks
Try exciting dishes such as cheesesteaks, tacos, donuts and barbecue at one of the delicious food trucks!
2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown held at ESPN Wide World of Sports demonstrates the talents of prominent NFL Pro Bowl players, NFL Legends and Hall of Famers. Each team will feature a mix of Pro Bowl quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. The 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis of the AFC, and Tony Gonzalez and Charles Woodson of the NFC, will lead their respective squads.
2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will pit AFC and NFC All-Stars against each other in a series of unique competitions:
Best Hands
Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.
Power Relay Challenge
Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.
Precision Passing
Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.
Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will air on ESPN, January 26 at 7PM EST.
* Please note: Capacity has been reached for the live taping of this event.*
Other Events
FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required
Mike & Mike Show, ESPN Radio
Thursday, January 26: 6AM - 10AM
Friday January 27: 6AM - 10AM
NFL Radio
Thursday, January 26: 3PM - 4PM
Friday, January 27: 3PM - 4PM
EA Sports: The Madden Bowl - FMP Witness the sixteen greatest gamers competing in the second event of the EA Major in the Madden NFL 17 Championship series. This interactive entertainment battle revolves around the latest Madden game, Madden Ultimate Team: Salary Cap.
Thursday, January 26: 3PM - 10PM
Friday, January 27: 3PM - 10PM
Saturday, January 28: 5PM - 10PM
NFL FLAG Championships powered by USA Football
NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl will be held January 27-29 at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Sixty-four regional championship teams in five age groups will battle it out for the national title. Players learn the fundamentals of football, teamwork and sportsmanship through non-contact, continuous physical activity. The 13-14 boys championship game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Pro Bowl Sunday, January 29.
Friday, January 27 - Sunday, January 29: 10AM - 7:30PM - ESPN Wide World of Sports
Sunday, January 28: 6PM - Camping World Stadium
NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Championship
The NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Championship is a skills competition for boys and girls ages 6-15 that will take place from January 26-30 at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Five age groups will compete in punting, passing and place kicking in a fun, engaging competition.
Friday, January 27: 12PM - 2:15PM
North American Championships
The 2017 North American Championships features under-18 and under-19 divisions of United States and Canadian national football teams. This week-long event includes practices and activities, culminating in a pair of exciting games at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Saturday, January 28.
Saturday, January 28: Under-18 game: 5:30PM
Saturday, January 28: Under-19 game: 8PM
Pro Bowl 5K Run
Grab the family and your favorite team jersey and run through the spectacular Walt Disney World® Resort in a 5K race celebrating the 2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina on Saturday, January 28 at 7AM. In addition to dazzling park views, enjoy lively entertainment along the entirety of the course, sure to make this a fun and memorable event for the whole family. To register, please Click Here.
Friday, January 27: 2:30PM-3PM
Free admission for all Disney Magic Kingdom ticketholders.
Special Olympics Flag Football Game
The NFL and Special Olympics are hosting a flag football game featuring local Special Olympic athletes coached by Pro Bowl players at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Wednesday, January 25: 2PM-3PM
The Women's World Football Games
A gathering of the top players and coaches from women's tackle football around the world for the U.S. National Team Trials and the Careers in Football Forum.
Friday, January 27: 5PM
Saturday, January 28: 12PM and 3:30PM