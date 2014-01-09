2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina - Pro Bowl Week

Published: Jan 09, 2014 at 05:45 AM

Pro Bowl Week is a week-long celebration that unites and inspires the entire football community - players, coaches, families, and fans for a full week of activities, challenges, and true football spirit.

During Pro Bowl Week, everyone has the opportunity to participate in or watch a variety of events, including youth football clinics, the NFL Flag Championships, Pro Bowl player practices, skill challenges, sessions for coaches, the Women's World Football Championships, and a host of other festivities with the best players of the past, present and future.

Click HERE for the 2017 Pro Bowl Events Release.

download

NFL Pro Bowl Practices

Pro Bowl Practices at ESPN Wide World of Sports are not only a chance to see NFC and AFC teams in action, but also the epicenter of a three-day football festival. Practice combined with various fan competitions and activities will be open to the public beginning Wednesday, January 25 and concluding on Saturday, January 28.

AFC Team Practice Schedule

NFC Team Practice Schedule

Practices are free and open to the public but fans can register for priority access and opportunities for VIP upgrades HERE.

NFL Pro Bowl Experience

The National Football League will showcase NFL Pro Bowl Experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports from Wednesday, January 25 - Saturday, January 28, 2017. NFL Pro Bowl Experience is a free-admission, family-friendly festival celebrating the arrival of the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL. Enjoy a variety of activities including interactive games, a virtual reality experience, a personalized touchdown dance GIF booth, a photo opportunity with the Pro Bowl Trophy, face painting and more!

Hours of Operation:

  • Wednesday, January 25: 10AM - 6PM
  • Thursday, January 26: 10AM - 6PM
  • Friday, January 27: 10AM - 7PM
  • Saturday, January 28: 10AM - 7PM

Attractions:

FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required

40-Yard Dash - FMP
Race down the field against your opponents and virtual NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall!

Airbrush Tattoos
Show your team spirit through NFL and Pro Bowl themed airbrush tattoos and face painting.

EA SPORTS: Madden NFL 17 Experience - FMP
Check out the EA SPORTS: Madden NFL 17 Experience to get in the game with Madden NFL 17 and free-to-play Madden NFL Mobile.

Family Tailgate Photo Op presented by Ford Truck - FMP
Snap a photo with your friends in front of an NFL tailgate set up!

Family Football Zone
An interactive area for kids and families to play together. Play catch in the field or take part in a range of football and tailgate-themed games.

Long Snap presented by Verizon
Test your aim by long snapping footballs through a variety of obstacles.

Obstacle Course - FMP
Navigate through obstacle courses and train like an NFL player!

Pro Bowl Trophy Photo Op - FMP
Your rare chance to take an up-close photo with the Pro Bowl Trophy.

Run-A-Route - FMP
Run through a see-and-react route before catching a pass.

Touchdown Celebration GIF Booth presented by Aquafina - FMP
Immortalize your best touchdown dance as a free, digital GIF.

Virtual Football
Visit the huge virtual football celebrating Play Football.

Virtual Reality Experience - FMP
Experience NFL games using virtual reality technology!

Wilson X Demo Tour - FMP
SPut yourself into the game with the world's first connected football, get your very own Wx rating and find out how you stack up against your friends!

Retail:

NFL Shop Trailer
Shop for your favorite NFL and Pro Bowl gear at the NFL Shop trailer.

Food:

Food Trucks
Try exciting dishes such as cheesesteaks, tacos, donuts and barbecue at one of the delicious food trucks!

2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown held at ESPN Wide World of Sports demonstrates the talents of prominent NFL Pro Bowl players, NFL Legends and Hall of Famers. Each team will feature a mix of Pro Bowl quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. The 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis of the AFC, and Tony Gonzalez and Charles Woodson of the NFC, will lead their respective squads.

2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will pit AFC and NFC All-Stars against each other in a series of unique competitions:

Best Hands
Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball
Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.

Power Relay Challenge
Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.

Precision Passing
Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.

To share your 2017 Pro Bowl Skills experience, tag your posts and photos with #ProBowlSkills.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will air on ESPN, January 26 at 7PM EST.
* Please note: Capacity has been reached for the live taping of this event.*

Other Events

FMP = Fan Mobile Pass Required

Disney Springs
Head over to Disney Springs to kick up your heels and celebrate the 2017 Pro Bowl. Dancing, LIVE radio broadcasts, cheerleaders and mascots await you at the Disney Springs Pro Bowl bash!

Mike & Mike Show, ESPN Radio
Thursday, January 26: 6AM - 10AM
Friday January 27: 6AM - 10AM

NFL Radio
Thursday, January 26: 3PM - 4PM
Friday, January 27: 3PM - 4PM

2017 Pro Bowl Dance Party
Saturday, January 28: 4PM - 7PM

EA Sports: The Madden Bowl - FMP Witness the sixteen greatest gamers competing in the second event of the EA Major in the Madden NFL 17 Championship series. This interactive entertainment battle revolves around the latest Madden game, Madden Ultimate Team: Salary Cap.

Thursday, January 26: 3PM - 10PM
Friday, January 27: 3PM - 10PM
Saturday, January 28: 5PM - 10PM

NFL FLAG Championships powered by USA Football
NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl will be held January 27-29 at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Sixty-four regional championship teams in five age groups will battle it out for the national title. Players learn the fundamentals of football, teamwork and sportsmanship through non-contact, continuous physical activity. The 13-14 boys championship game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Pro Bowl Sunday, January 29.

Friday, January 27 - Sunday, January 29: 10AM - 7:30PM - ESPN Wide World of Sports
Sunday, January 28: 6PM - Camping World Stadium

NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Championship
The NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Championship is a skills competition for boys and girls ages 6-15 that will take place from January 26-30 at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Five age groups will compete in punting, passing and place kicking in a fun, engaging competition.

Friday, January 27: 12PM - 2:15PM

North American Championships
The 2017 North American Championships features under-18 and under-19 divisions of United States and Canadian national football teams. This week-long event includes practices and activities, culminating in a pair of exciting games at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Saturday, January 28.

Saturday, January 28: Under-18 game: 5:30PM
Saturday, January 28: Under-19 game: 8PM

Pro Bowl 5K Run
Grab the family and your favorite team jersey and run through the spectacular Walt Disney World® Resort in a 5K race celebrating the 2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina on Saturday, January 28 at 7AM. In addition to dazzling park views, enjoy lively entertainment along the entirety of the course, sure to make this a fun and memorable event for the whole family. To register, please Click Here.

Pro Bowl Magic Kingdom® Parade
January 27 is a magic filled afternoon as Pro Bowl players, NFL cheerleaders and various community groups join Mickey and his pals in a celebratory parade in Disney's Magic Kingdom® Park.

Friday, January 27: 2:30PM-3PM

Free admission for all Disney Magic Kingdom ticketholders.

Special Olympics Flag Football Game
The NFL and Special Olympics are hosting a flag football game featuring local Special Olympic athletes coached by Pro Bowl players at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Wednesday, January 25: 2PM-3PM

The Women's World Football Games
A gathering of the top players and coaches from women's tackle football around the world for the U.S. National Team Trials and the Careers in Football Forum.

Friday, January 27: 5PM
Saturday, January 28: 12PM and 3:30PM

Security

Click HERE for Pro Bowl Week Prohibited Items List.

Questions about gameday or Pro Bowl Week events? Please email Events.ProBowl@nfl.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

news

Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith among 2019 Pro Bowl captains

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2017 Pro Bowl voting

news

New Pro Bowl format produces deliciously awkward matchups

Patrick Peterson vs. Larry Fitzgerald? Yes, the new Pro Bowl format pits these Arizona Cardinals against each other -- and that's not the only awkward matchup. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on this new twist.

news

Pro Bowl is cure for what ails NFL stars after disappointing year

Losing sucks, but hanging out in Hawaii does not. After ending the season with disappointment, Pro Bowlers like Peyton Manning are doing their best to put it all behind them, Jeff Darlington writes.

news

Peyton Manning implores Pro Bowl participants to play hard

Peyton Manning knows the value of the Pro Bowl, and he knows it's in jeopardy. That's why, Jeff Darlington reports, the Denver Broncos QB demanded that his fellow participants give the game their all.

news

Aaron Rodgers out of Pro Bowl; Eli Manning replaces him

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW