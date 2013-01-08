2014 Pro Bowl week schedule of events

Published: Jan 08, 2013 at 05:16 AM

Events taking placing during Pro Bowl week (all times local).

Saturday, Jan. 25

Pro Bowl 'Ohana Day
Presented by GP Roadway Solutions
Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Location: Aloha Stadium

Here's your chance to see both Pro Bowl teams in action as they prepare for game day. Enjoy fan contests, player interviews, NFL video features, and a preview of the Pro Bowl game entertainment. Admission Free

NFL/HTA Youth Football & Cheerleading Clinics
Presented by City & County of Honolulu
Time: 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Location: Kapiolani Park

Free football and cheerleading clinics with former NFL players, local coaches and NFL cheerleaders. Advanced registration required. Contact the Honolulu Boys and Girls Club or the Honolulu YMCA for registration information. Admission Free

Pro Bowl All-Star Block Party
Presented by Bud Light Lime
Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Location: Waikiki at Kalakaua Avenue

The ultimate NFL post-season celebration with seven entertainment stages, the Island's hottest bands and DJs, NFL players, Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, mascots, and local celebrities. Over 100 vendors will offer great grinds, NFL merchandise, and local crafts. This is Hawaii's biggest party-don't miss it! Admission Free

Sunday, Jan. 26

This is the place to be before the Pro Bowl.The Official Pro Bowl Tailgate Party will feature appearances by NFL stars, performances by the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, All0Star entertainment, and signature dishes from around the NFL created by Hawaii's finest chefs. The Tailgate Party is held at Richardson Field, overlooking Pearl Harbor and walking distance from Aloha Stadium. For Tailgate Party tickets go to www.Ticketmaster.com.

Pro Bowl Opening Ceremonies
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Location: Aloha Stadium

The 2014 Pro Bowl is more than just a game. Be sure to get to the stadium early to experience the pageantry and entertainment leading up to kick-off. Hawaii NFL Greats, the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, the traditional Hawaiian opening, a spectacular national anthem ceremony, and the introduction of the NFL's biggest stars.

2013 Pro Bowl
Presented by McDonald's
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Aloha Stadium

See the NFL all-stars in action on the Aloha Stadium. This years game will feature an all-new format with unexpected match-ups, teammates vs. teammates, new uniforms and honorary team captains Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. The 2014 Pro Bowl - It's Unconferenced! For Pro Bowl tickets go to www.Ticketmaster.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out

Now that the Pro Bowl Games rosters have been revealed, which players who were left out deserved the nod? Eric Edholm identifies 15 snubs.

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

news

Eli Manning to coach NFC vs. brother Peyton's AFC in first-ever Pro Bowl Games

Announced during Monday night's "Manningcast," Eli Manning will coach the NFC against brother Peyton's AFC in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl roster on offense

With the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Monday, Dec. 20, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

news

Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith among 2019 Pro Bowl captains

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2018 Pro Bowl Voting

news

2017 Pro Bowl voting

news

New Pro Bowl format produces deliciously awkward matchups

Patrick Peterson vs. Larry Fitzgerald? Yes, the new Pro Bowl format pits these Arizona Cardinals against each other -- and that's not the only awkward matchup. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports on this new twist.

news

2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina - Pro Bowl Week

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More