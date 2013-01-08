2014 Pro Bowl week schedule of events

Saturday, Jan. 25
Pro Bowl 'Ohana Day
Presented by GP Roadway Solutions
Time: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Location: Aloha Stadium
NFL/HTA Youth Football & Cheerleading Clinics
Presented by City & County of Honolulu
Time: 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Location: Kapiolani Park
Free football and cheerleading clinics with former NFL players, local coaches and NFL cheerleaders. Advanced registration required. Contact the Honolulu Boys and Girls Club or the Honolulu YMCA for registration information. Admission Free
Pro Bowl All-Star Block Party
Presented by Bud Light Lime
Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Location: Waikiki at Kalakaua Avenue
The ultimate NFL post-season celebration with seven entertainment stages, the Island's hottest bands and DJs, NFL players, Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, mascots, and local celebrities. Over 100 vendors will offer great grinds, NFL merchandise, and local crafts. This is Hawaii's biggest party-don't miss it! Admission Free
Sunday, Jan. 26
This is the place to be before the Pro Bowl.The Official Pro Bowl Tailgate Party will feature appearances by NFL stars, performances by the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, All0Star entertainment, and signature dishes from around the NFL created by Hawaii's finest chefs. The Tailgate Party is held at Richardson Field, overlooking Pearl Harbor and walking distance from Aloha Stadium. For Tailgate Party tickets go to www.Ticketmaster.com.
The 2014 Pro Bowl is more than just a game. Be sure to get to the stadium early to experience the pageantry and entertainment leading up to kick-off. Hawaii NFL Greats, the Pro Bowl Cheerleaders, the traditional Hawaiian opening, a spectacular national anthem ceremony, and the introduction of the NFL's biggest stars.
See the NFL all-stars in action on the Aloha Stadium. This years game will feature an all-new format with unexpected match-ups, teammates vs. teammates, new uniforms and honorary team captains Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. The 2014 Pro Bowl - It's Unconferenced! For Pro Bowl tickets go to www.Ticketmaster.com.