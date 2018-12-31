NFL coaching tracker: Latest news, developments

Editor's note: The NFL coaching carousel has hit full speed with the regular season over. Around The NFL keeps you up to date with all of the latest coaching news, including the latest reports on available jobs and whose coaching position is safe.

FIRED HEAD COACHES

Todd Bowles, New York Jets: The team fired Bowles hours after the Jets lost their season finale to end up 4-12 on the season. Bowles failed to reach the postseason in his four years with the team. Blunder-filled losses to the Browns, Jaguars and Bills annihilated any real chance of New York evolving into a contender for the postseason. Bowles posting a 24-40 record during his time with Gang Green, with his best season coming in 2015 when the Jets missed the playoffs despite going 10-6.

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins: Gase exited Miami after posting a 23-25 record over three seasons with the team. The coach led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance his first year with the club. The past two years, Gase compiled a 13-19 record. After jumping out to a 3-0 start to the 2018 season, Miami finished 7-9.

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos: Denver fired Vance Joseph immediately after posting the franchise's first consecutive losing seasons since 1971-72. The Broncos went 11-21 in Joseph's two seasons at the helm. The Broncos allowed 22.8 points per game (15th in the NFL) 104.5 rushing yards (11th), and 58.3 red zone conversion rate (19th) during his two seasons.

Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Koetter was fired shortly after the Buccaneers lost their season finale to the Atlanta Falcons to finish at 5-11 for the second straight year. Koetter leaves Tampa with a 19-29 career record. Tampa Bay failed to climb out of the NFC South doldrums en route to missing the playoffs for the 11th straight season.

Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals owner Mike Brown fired Lewis after the team failed to reach the postseason for the third consecutive season. Lewis leaves Cincinnati as the winningest coach in franchise history, posting a 131-122-3 record over his 16 seasons at the helm. Despite seven postseason berths during Lewis' tenure, the Bengals never won a playoff game.

Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers: The longtime Packers head coach became the first coaching casualty of the 2018 season when the Packers fired him following a loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2. The loss annihilated the Packers' chances of making the postseason and was part of a disappointing 6-9-1 season that saw the Packers miss the postseason for the second straight year. McCarthy departs Green Bay after posting a 125-77-2 mark over 13 seasons.

Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals: Wilks is out in Arizona after only one season in the desert -- a 3-13 campaign that tied for the worst in Cardinals franchise history since the team's move from St. Louis in 1988. Arizona owned the worst offense in the NFL in Wilks' first season, ranking last in points per game (14.1) and total yards per game (241.6).

COACHES WHO ARE SAFE

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens: The team announced on Dec. 21 that Harbaugh would remain their head coach in 2019 and that they were working on a contract extension for the man that guided the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 2012. The Ravens won their final three games to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Harbaugh is 114-77 in his 11 seasons with the team.

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars: The team announced shortly after its season finale that it would retain Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and executive vice president of player operations Tom Coughlin for the 2019 season. Caldwell has been Jacksonville's GM since 2013. Marrone has been on the Jaguars staff since 2015 and was promoted to head coach in 2017. Coughlin joined the organization in 2017. Jacksonville missed the playoffs following a 5-11 season.

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers: Rivera has been told by the Panthers he will remain with the team, a source familiar with the team's plan told NFL Network's Michael Silver. Rivera indicated heading into Week 17 of the season he was still in the Panthers' good graces when he said he had good conversations recently with David Tepper, the team's owner. A seven-game losing streak zapped Carolina's playoff hopes and doomed them to a 7-9 finish to the season.

COACHING CANDIDATES

Bruce Arians: Former Cardinals head coach said he's interested in the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching vacancy. He also told Rapoport he "would listen" if Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht called him about their coaching vacancy.

Eric Bieniemy: The New York Jets have put in a request to interview the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Rapoport reported.

: The Browns and Packers have requested an interview with the Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach, who was previously an interim head coach in Miami, Rapoport reported.

Matt Eberflus: The Browns have requested to interview the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Brian Flores: The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns have requested interviews with the Flores, the Patriots de facto defensive coordinator, according to Rapoport.

Freddie Kitchens: The Browns are planning to interview their interim offensive coordinator for the permanent head coaching job, Dorsey said.

Josh McDaniels: The Green Bay Packers have requested an interview with the Patriots offensive coordinator, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gregg Williams: The Cleveland Browns interim head coach will interview for the team's permanent head coach job, general manager John Dorsey said.

GENERAL MANAGER HIRED

Mike Mayock, Oakland Raiders: The Oakland Raiders are set to hire Mayock as their new general manager, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Gruden and the Raiders seem confident that Mayock's expertise as a media draft analyst will allow them to rebuild the team into a winner. Oakland heads into the offseason with three first-round draft picks and a determination to improve significantly on this season's 4-12 result. It's Mayock's first job in an NFL front office.

FIRED GENERAL MANAGER

Reggie McKenzie, Oakland Raiders: The Raiders parted ways with McKenzie on Dec. 10 amid a disappointing season that saw the team trade away All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and former fourth-overall draft pick Amari Cooper. McKenzie, who played for the Raiders from 1985-88, joined Oakland's front office in 2012 after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers (1994-2011), and went about rebuilding the Raiders. Oakland went 39-70 overall, including 0-1 in the playoffs, with McKenzie as the general manager.