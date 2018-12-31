Raiders to hire Mike Mayock as general manager

Mike Mayock is headed from NFL Network to the Oakland Raiders.

The Oakland Raiders are set to hire Mayock as their new general manager, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The development comes a day after the NFL Network draft guru emerged as a strong candidate for the position.

Mayock, 60, replaces former general manager Reggie McKenzie, who was fired by the Raiders on Dec. 10 amid a disappointing season that saw the team trade away All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and former fourth-overall draft pick Amari Cooper. Oakland went 39-70 during McKenzie's tenure, but questions about his control over player personnel decisions emerged when the team signed coach Jon Gruden to a 10-year contract last year.

Rapoport reported in September that Gruden has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions that was separate from people who were closer to McKenzie. Mayock figures to work closely with Gruden, but it remains to be seen what level of control he might have on the Raiders' roster considering this is his first position in an NFL front office.

Mayock began his tenure at the NFL Network in 2004, bringing a wealth of experience and a renowned verbiage to his work with draft prospect analysis, scouting reports and mock drafts. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1981 and played in the Canadian Football League and NFL thereafter.

Gruden and the Raiders seem confident that Mayock's expertise as a media draft analyst will allow them to rebuild the team into a winner. Oakland heads into the offseason with three first-round draft picks and a determination to improve significantly on this season's 4-12 result.